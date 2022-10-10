Read full article on original website
KVOE
Date announced for Emporia’s Christmas parade
Emporia’s 44th Community Christmas Parade will take place shortly after Thanksgiving. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Nov. 29 as the parade date. The theme will be “A Joyful Christmas.”. As has been the case for years, festivities begin with the dedication outside the Trusler Business...
KVOE
Friends of the Library Fall book sale ready to launch this Saturday
Mystery, drama, fiction, cookbooks, audiobooks, and more are some of the options that The Friends of the Library fall book sale will offer to the public this Saturday. This year all the funds from the sale will go to support the Emporia Public Library project of book lockers and book drops. The Friends of the Library president Gene Graber says this will help people to have more accessibility during times they cannot visit the library to get or return books.
WIBW
Dinner theatre celebrates 80 years of North Star Steakhouse history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka staple is celebrating 80 years of serving up tasty meals. North Star Steakhouse keeps the party going with a few nods to its prohibition-era history, including the upcoming “Jugs Jugs Got Him in a Jug” interactive dinner theatre performance. North Star owner...
Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS
Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
KVOE
Audio – Wednesday – 10-12-22
Newsmaker: Ken Hanson previews upcoming events at Emporia Senior Center. Newsmaker 2: Lisa Fuller previews the 5th Annual Gary Fuller Memorial Shootout coming up on October 15th. Emporia State Choral Director Josh Donaldson previews a Monday Choir concert. On-Air Chat: Indy Dambro. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley...
WIBW
USD 501 staff members swing by popular restaurant as part of ‘I Love TPS Tour’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of educators and administrators were at a popular Mexican eatery on Wednesday, and not just for the tacos. USD 501 staff members, including Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson, were at Tacos El Sol Wednesday. The visit was part of the district’s “I Love TPS Tour,”...
KVOE
Emporia Main Street looking to increase resources for local “maker businesses” following two day seminar in Emporia
Already an organization known for its support of entrepreneurial success, Emporia Main Street is looking to grow the city’s reputation for housing several successful “maker businesses.”. This past week, Emporia welcomed representatives of National Main Street for a two-day training where the focus was on “maker businesses,” businesses...
KVOE
Emporia State begins street construction on Morse Drive
Street construction is taking place on the Emporia State campus. ESU is repaving Morse Drive from West 15th to West 18th. The process will likely take “a few days.”. Additional details are currently pending.
KVOE
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair offers vital information for attendees
Hundreds of residents went to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building to attend the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair on Wednesday. Event chair Valorie Libertus was glad to see the turnout, especially with COVID-19 not totally removed from the picture. She says the event gives seniors — and others — some vital information.
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis ready for state
The first state tournament of the 2022-23 season is here. The Emporia High girls tennis team will be sending three participants to the Class 5A state tournament. Two of the three members, freshmen Kali Keough and Peyton Chanley will be making their debuts at state. Junior Ashlynn Foraker is making her second trip to state.
KVOE
Emporia High football to travel to Washburn Rural
It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner. Emporia High jumps back into Centennial League play for its final two regular season games as it travels to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 4-2 while the Spartans are 1-5.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: With medical care ongoing, Emporia Animal Shelter announces weekend adoption event while Street Cats Club requests more foster parents
After medical care continues for the better than 80 cats and two dogs pulled from an Emporia home due to poor living conditions earlier this week, the Emporia Animal Shelter and Street Cats Club are asking the community to help the intake animals — in part, by adopting currently available pets.
KVOE
Emporia State cross country teams to host meet
The Emporia State cross country teams will be hosting their 2nd home meet of the season on Friday on the new course around the Trusler Sports Complex. Sophomore Irina Honc has been a top 3 finisher for the Emporia State women this season. Junior Henry Jones has been a top...
KVOE
Emporia Area Chamber seeking nominations for Business of Year
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has opened up the nomination window for its annual Business of the Year award, and it’s asking business owners to make submissions over the next few weeks. Nominee businesses must be Chamber members with a workforce of 100 people or less. They must...
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
KVOE
Emporia, Madison receiving funds for highway improvements
Emporia and Madison are set up for state funding for improvements involving highways. Emporia is receiving $400,000 officially for surface preservation on US Highway 50. City Manager Trey Cocking says this will involve milling and overlay between Graphic Arts and Prairie. Madison, meanwhile, is getting $1.5 million for pavement restoration...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer shuts out Elyria Christian
Six different Spartans scored goals in Emporia High’s 10-0 victory over Elyria Christian Tuesday night. Leading the way was senior Edwin Maciel who scored three goals on the night. Gio Garcilazo and Jefry Linares each scored two goals. Kevin Magana, Carlos Zapata and Diego Reyes each scored a goal.
WIBW
Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
KVOE
Emporia’s Economic Outlook Conference coming Friday
Emporia’s annual Economic Outlook Conference is coming soon. Presentations will be Friday at Flint Hills Technical College from 10:30 am to 2 pm. As has been the case in years past, the conference will feature a local economic update, presented by Emporia State Math and Economics Assistant Professor Bekah Selby; a state economic index update, delivered by Emporia State School of Business Associate Dean Mark Fusaro; and an overall state update from Wichita State Center for Economic Development and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill. The annual real estate outlook will be presented by Wichita State’s Stan Longhofer.
