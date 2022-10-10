Mystery, drama, fiction, cookbooks, audiobooks, and more are some of the options that The Friends of the Library fall book sale will offer to the public this Saturday. This year all the funds from the sale will go to support the Emporia Public Library project of book lockers and book drops. The Friends of the Library president Gene Graber says this will help people to have more accessibility during times they cannot visit the library to get or return books.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO