Emporia, KS

KVOE

Date announced for Emporia’s Christmas parade

Emporia’s 44th Community Christmas Parade will take place shortly after Thanksgiving. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has announced Nov. 29 as the parade date. The theme will be “A Joyful Christmas.”. As has been the case for years, festivities begin with the dedication outside the Trusler Business...
KVOE

Friends of the Library Fall book sale ready to launch this Saturday

Mystery, drama, fiction, cookbooks, audiobooks, and more are some of the options that The Friends of the Library fall book sale will offer to the public this Saturday. This year all the funds from the sale will go to support the Emporia Public Library project of book lockers and book drops. The Friends of the Library president Gene Graber says this will help people to have more accessibility during times they cannot visit the library to get or return books.
WIBW

Dinner theatre celebrates 80 years of North Star Steakhouse history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka staple is celebrating 80 years of serving up tasty meals. North Star Steakhouse keeps the party going with a few nods to its prohibition-era history, including the upcoming “Jugs Jugs Got Him in a Jug” interactive dinner theatre performance. North Star owner...
JC Post

Charles Volland and Vaudene Field are remembered at JCHS

Two longtime music educators at Junction City High school, the late Charles Volland and Vaudene Field, are remembered by many people. Now they have been honored with the dedication of a Steinway Boston grand piano for use by performing arts students. There was a dedication reception at JCHS on Wednesday...
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 10-12-22

Newsmaker: Ken Hanson previews upcoming events at Emporia Senior Center. Newsmaker 2: Lisa Fuller previews the 5th Annual Gary Fuller Memorial Shootout coming up on October 15th. Emporia State Choral Director Josh Donaldson previews a Monday Choir concert. On-Air Chat: Indy Dambro. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo – Brian Hadley...
KVOE

Emporia Main Street looking to increase resources for local “maker businesses” following two day seminar in Emporia

Already an organization known for its support of entrepreneurial success, Emporia Main Street is looking to grow the city’s reputation for housing several successful “maker businesses.”. This past week, Emporia welcomed representatives of National Main Street for a two-day training where the focus was on “maker businesses,” businesses...
KVOE

Flint Hills Senior Life Fair offers vital information for attendees

Hundreds of residents went to the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building to attend the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair on Wednesday. Event chair Valorie Libertus was glad to see the turnout, especially with COVID-19 not totally removed from the picture. She says the event gives seniors — and others — some vital information.
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis ready for state

The first state tournament of the 2022-23 season is here. The Emporia High girls tennis team will be sending three participants to the Class 5A state tournament. Two of the three members, freshmen Kali Keough and Peyton Chanley will be making their debuts at state. Junior Ashlynn Foraker is making her second trip to state.
KVOE

Emporia High football to travel to Washburn Rural

It’s Week 7 of the high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner. Emporia High jumps back into Centennial League play for its final two regular season games as it travels to Washburn Rural. The Junior Blues are 4-2 while the Spartans are 1-5.
KVOE

Emporia State cross country teams to host meet

The Emporia State cross country teams will be hosting their 2nd home meet of the season on Friday on the new course around the Trusler Sports Complex. Sophomore Irina Honc has been a top 3 finisher for the Emporia State women this season. Junior Henry Jones has been a top...
KVOE

Emporia Area Chamber seeking nominations for Business of Year

The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce has opened up the nomination window for its annual Business of the Year award, and it’s asking business owners to make submissions over the next few weeks. Nominee businesses must be Chamber members with a workforce of 100 people or less. They must...
JC Post

Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
KVOE

Emporia, Madison receiving funds for highway improvements

Emporia and Madison are set up for state funding for improvements involving highways. Emporia is receiving $400,000 officially for surface preservation on US Highway 50. City Manager Trey Cocking says this will involve milling and overlay between Graphic Arts and Prairie. Madison, meanwhile, is getting $1.5 million for pavement restoration...
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer shuts out Elyria Christian

Six different Spartans scored goals in Emporia High’s 10-0 victory over Elyria Christian Tuesday night. Leading the way was senior Edwin Maciel who scored three goals on the night. Gio Garcilazo and Jefry Linares each scored two goals. Kevin Magana, Carlos Zapata and Diego Reyes each scored a goal.
WIBW

Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman commits to Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decision that was a no-brainer for Topeka High’s Avery Zimmerman. Zimmerman announced her commitment on her Twitter last week that she’s verbally committed to Emporia State. Zimmerman heads into her junior year with the trojans but her first two seasons were outstanding. Zimmerman...
KVOE

Emporia’s Economic Outlook Conference coming Friday

Emporia’s annual Economic Outlook Conference is coming soon. Presentations will be Friday at Flint Hills Technical College from 10:30 am to 2 pm. As has been the case in years past, the conference will feature a local economic update, presented by Emporia State Math and Economics Assistant Professor Bekah Selby; a state economic index update, delivered by Emporia State School of Business Associate Dean Mark Fusaro; and an overall state update from Wichita State Center for Economic Development and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill. The annual real estate outlook will be presented by Wichita State’s Stan Longhofer.
