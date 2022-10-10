The Department of Educational Leadership’s Community College Leadership program extends an invitation to the MSU Family to attend its Second Annual Community College in Society Fall Lecture (virtually) on October 20, 2022. Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, Associate Dean of Equity, Justice and Strategic Partnership for the School of Education and Professor of Higher Education in the Department of Educational Foundations at the University of Pittsburgh will be the lecturer. This event is co-sponsored by the Division of Access, Diversity, and Inclusion and the Mississippi Chapter of the National Association of Multicultural Education (NAME). Please register for this event on the Department of Educational Leadership’s website at https://www.educationalleadership.msstate.edu/ or by visiting: https://bit.ly/3yAHaGW .

