Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
Interrupting Inequalities: The Importance of Fostering Postsecondary Accessibility and Belonging for Underserved Groups
The Department of Educational Leadership’s Community College Leadership program extends an invitation to the MSU Family to attend its Second Annual Community College in Society Fall Lecture (virtually) on October 20, 2022. Dr. Eboni M. Zamani-Gallaher, Associate Dean of Equity, Justice and Strategic Partnership for the School of Education and Professor of Higher Education in the Department of Educational Foundations at the University of Pittsburgh will be the lecturer. This event is co-sponsored by the Division of Access, Diversity, and Inclusion and the Mississippi Chapter of the National Association of Multicultural Education (NAME). Please register for this event on the Department of Educational Leadership’s website at https://www.educationalleadership.msstate.edu/ or by visiting: https://bit.ly/3yAHaGW .
msstate.edu
MSU, Tougaloo College sign agreement to expand collaborations, STEM opportunities
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University and Tougaloo College are once again partnering to expand educational opportunities in the Magnolia State. MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The MOU broadens a 2014 agreement also signed by both institutions.
msstate.edu
New specialty Steinway piano enhances MSU music department
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new high-performance piano in Mississippi State’s Department of Music is enhancing the program with state-of-the-art features as part of the university’s All-Steinway Initiative. Professor of Music Rosângela Sebba, a Steinway Artist and keyboard coordinator in the MSU College of Education, said she is “delighted” about...
msstate.edu
MSU's Campus Climate Survey
Join Mississippi State in completing our 2022 Campus Climate Survey aimed at making positive, lasting changes that will help build a more inclusive campus environment. The survey opened on Sept. 20 and closes Oct. 21. Visit www.msstate.edu/campusclimate for more information. Those who complete the survey are eligible to win $15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msstate.edu
MSU faculty member’s book suggests new views on ancient Romans’ use of documents
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s Scott DiGiulio, an assistant professor in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures, is re-examining in his collaborative book how ancient Romans viewed and used documents. DiGiulio co-edited “Documentality: New Approaches to Written Documents on Imperial Life and Literature,” a De Gruyter publication,...
msstate.edu
MSU, SOSD partner to enhance student learning experiences during school district’s first intersession
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Over the course of just a few hours at Partnership Middle School at Mississippi State University, students last week were building paper rockets, watching a fire truck ladder climb high in the sky, petting a lamb, learning new drum styles, playing math games and more. The activities were...
msstate.edu
Hispanic Heritage: Cuban-born, award-winning photographer to visit MSU for special lecture series
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Renowned documentary and natural history photographer Raul Touzon is visiting Mississippi State on Tuesday [Oct. 18] for an immersive, vividly visual lecture series event. The Cuban-born, Miami-based photojournalist is presenting “Two Pillars of Faith” at 5 p.m. in the Griffis Hall Forum Room 401C, sharing his documentation of...
Comments / 0