Dane County, WI

Letter: VASD referendum won’t raise taxes

I am a VAHS graduate and have two children attending middle school and high school in the Verona Area School District. One of the reasons I chose to live and raise my kids in this community is the quality of education I knew they would receive here. To ensure that...
VERONA, WI
Letter: Vote Yes on Nov. 8 schools referendum

I have been a proud member of our community since 1998. As an educator within VASD and a parent of VAHS graduates, I have personally witnessed the strengths of our Verona Area School District. Please join me in supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum, allowing current and future...
VERONA, WI
Letter: Supporting VASD Nov. 8 referendum

As a parent of a middle and high schooler, and as a Verona Alder, I am supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum and you should too. Your wallet won’t see the difference, as there is no tax impact, but your schools will - in all the most important ways like class sizes and support for every student, hiring more teachers, and providing teachers and staff a much needed and deserved wage increase to keep up with rising costs, so that they can afford to live in Verona.
VERONA, WI
Letter: Support Verona schools referendum

As a parent and long-time staff and community member of the Verona Area School District, I would appreciate your Yes vote for the upcoming referendum. This referendum is needed to lower class sizes and to ensure our students get as much support as possible. Your Yes vote will ensure our...
VERONA, WI
Community Events Calendar: Oct. 13 through Oct. 20

The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 20. To see the full calendar and more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com. To submit events, contact editor Tara Jones at tjones@wisconsinmediagroup.com. Sensory Story Time. 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500...
VERONA, WI
Boys soccer: Verona overcomes early deficit to rout Madison West

The Verona boys soccer team overcame an early deficit on its way to capturing a 5-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Madison. The Regents scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, but Verona (13-3, 7-2 Big Eight) – ranked No. 6 in Division 1 – scored five unanswered goals.
VERONA, WI
Volleyball: Verona falls to Middleton in four-set battle

For the second straight season, the leg up for the regular season Big Eight Conference champion has come down to Verona against Middleton. Middleton – led by 6-foot-3 middle blocker and right-side hitter Sierra Pertzborn, a University of Toledo commit – led the Cardinals past the Wildcats 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Verona Area High School.
VERONA, WI

