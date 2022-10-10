As a parent of a middle and high schooler, and as a Verona Alder, I am supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum and you should too. Your wallet won’t see the difference, as there is no tax impact, but your schools will - in all the most important ways like class sizes and support for every student, hiring more teachers, and providing teachers and staff a much needed and deserved wage increase to keep up with rising costs, so that they can afford to live in Verona.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO