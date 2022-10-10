Read full article on original website
Related
veronapress.com
Letter: VASD referendum won’t raise taxes
I am a VAHS graduate and have two children attending middle school and high school in the Verona Area School District. One of the reasons I chose to live and raise my kids in this community is the quality of education I knew they would receive here. To ensure that...
veronapress.com
Letter: Vote Yes on Nov. 8 schools referendum
I have been a proud member of our community since 1998. As an educator within VASD and a parent of VAHS graduates, I have personally witnessed the strengths of our Verona Area School District. Please join me in supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum, allowing current and future...
veronapress.com
Letter: Supporting VASD Nov. 8 referendum
As a parent of a middle and high schooler, and as a Verona Alder, I am supporting the upcoming Verona Area School District referendum and you should too. Your wallet won’t see the difference, as there is no tax impact, but your schools will - in all the most important ways like class sizes and support for every student, hiring more teachers, and providing teachers and staff a much needed and deserved wage increase to keep up with rising costs, so that they can afford to live in Verona.
veronapress.com
Letter: Support Verona schools referendum
As a parent and long-time staff and community member of the Verona Area School District, I would appreciate your Yes vote for the upcoming referendum. This referendum is needed to lower class sizes and to ensure our students get as much support as possible. Your Yes vote will ensure our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Community Events Calendar: Oct. 13 through Oct. 20
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 20. To see the full calendar and more upcoming events, visit veronapress.com. To submit events, contact editor Tara Jones at tjones@wisconsinmediagroup.com. Sensory Story Time. 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Verona Public Library, 500...
veronapress.com
Verona Area High School hosts 15 German students through exchange program
Throughout the last week, 17 students from Verona Area High School have served as hosts and tour guides to 15 students from Germany through the high school’s exchange program. The German students will spend a total of 10 days in the area to learn more about the culture and...
veronapress.com
Boys soccer: Verona overcomes early deficit to rout Madison West
The Verona boys soccer team overcame an early deficit on its way to capturing a 5-1 Big Eight Conference win over Madison West on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Madison. The Regents scored the first goal of the game in the 17th minute, but Verona (13-3, 7-2 Big Eight) – ranked No. 6 in Division 1 – scored five unanswered goals.
veronapress.com
Girls tennis: Verona’s Naisha Nagpal hoping to reach podium at state tournament
After playing in 229 USTA tennis matches in nine years and winning 57 matches in her high school career, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal has one goal she wants to check off her list this week. “I want to make it to the final eight at state and get on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
veronapress.com
Volleyball: Verona falls to Middleton in four-set battle
For the second straight season, the leg up for the regular season Big Eight Conference champion has come down to Verona against Middleton. Middleton – led by 6-foot-3 middle blocker and right-side hitter Sierra Pertzborn, a University of Toledo commit – led the Cardinals past the Wildcats 21-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Verona Area High School.
Comments / 0