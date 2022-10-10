Read full article on original website
REDISTRICTING: Vidalia Aldermen to consider approval of 5 districts instead of 3
VIDALIA, La. — Two proposals for where new district lines could be drawn were presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen. These maps look very different from the original three districts in the Town of Vidalia because they each outline five districts with approximately 800 voters in each.
Public hearing on city redistricting set for Nov. 22
NATCHEZ — A public hearing has been set for Tuesday, Nov. 22, to present a plan to redistrict the wards in the City of Natchez. The question of redistricting arises every 10 years after each U.S. Census. Redistricting is necessary based on state law, which requires municipalities to draw new ward or district lines if the city’s population deviates more than 10 percent from the previous census. The population of Natchez determined by the 2020 census, deviates 14 percent from the last census, thus redistricting is necessary.
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program
NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
$400K awarded to Concordia Parish for sewer updates
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish has received the final funds needed for a $2 million sewer system upgrade. The Concordia Parish Police Jury received a $400,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority, and the funds will supplement $1.2 million previously awarded from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for the 2022 fiscal year.
Woodville men sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
NATCHEZ — Two Woodville men were sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in Wilkinson County, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Warren “Jay” Jerome Goss Jr., 25, was...
Hiram Blake Wadsworth Jr.
Services for Hiram Blake Wadsworth, Jr., 95, of Natchez who died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bo Swilley officiating. Burial services will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park under the...
Ex-correctional officer charged with bringing drugs into jail
VIDALIA, La. — A former correctional officer is accused of bringing drugs into a Concordia Parish jail. On Wednesday, Anthony Godbold, 35, of Vidalia, was arrested and charged with two counts of malfeasance in office, two counts of introducing contraband into jail two counts and possession of schedule I controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
Crime Reports: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Disturbance on Little Street. Traffic stop on Franklin Street. Shots fired on Spring Street. Disturbance on Melrose Avenue. Two false alarms on Devereux Drive. Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. False alarm on Commerce Street. Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive. Threats on Devereux Drive. Intelligence report on...
Vidalia man arrested for molestation of juvenile under 13
VIDALIA, La. – This week, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Vidalia man believed to have been sexually abusing a child under 13 years old. Christopher D. Rollins, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with molestation of a juvenile under 13, resisting an officer and possession of schedule II and schedule I drugs.
Shooting fatality in Clayton under investigation
CLAYTON, La. — Law enforcement agencies are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident in Clayton that killed one man. Brandy Spears, who is the public information officer for Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, said there is an open investigation of a fatal shooting that happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of Margaret Circle. Authorities have not determined whether the shooting was a homicide, she said.
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Natchez boasts a new pumpkin patch
NATCHEZ — Downtown Natchez has its own pumpkin patch, thanks to members of the Downtown Natchez Alliance and the efforts of several community volunteers. A truckload of approximately 1,000 pumpkins from Pumpkins USA was unloaded Wednesday morning by a team that included Cathedral and Adams County Christian School students, DNA members and Adams County Sheriff’s Office inmates.
U.S. Marshals apprehend suspected child predator on warrant from Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. — U.S. Marshals aided Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in capturing a 43-year-old Texas man for soliciting sex from minors online. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in June, where someone, believed to be Moses A. Soto, over the course of several months solicited what he believed to be numerous minors online for sexual purposes.
Timothy Cortez Johnson Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Timothy Cortez “Mooke” Johnson, 52, of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knoxville, TN will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.
Velma Cowart
NATCHEZ – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
SURPRISE! Susie B. West Elementary students receive surprise balloon visit
NATCHEZ — A voice came on the intercom system at Susie B. West Elementary School at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning and said, “Students, we have a surprise for you.”. The voice was principal La’Toya Scott-Hammett, Ph.D. Class by class, kindergarten through fourth-grade students walked out onto...
Merit Health Natchez hosting Community Health and Safety Fair
NATCHEZ — Merit Health Natchez is hosting a Community Health and Safety Fair at the Natchez Grand Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. This event is free and designed for participants to gain useful tips and practices to be a healthier you. At 6 p.m.,...
Eric Garnell Brown Sr.
MEADVILLE – Funeral services for Eric Garnell Brown Sr., 52, of Oklahoma City, OK, (formally of Kirby, MS) who passed away in Clayton, LA, on Sept. 30, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Mount Olive Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Greg Partman officiating with burial following at Old Sixteen Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Carlos Tremain Demby Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Carlos Tremaine Demby Sr., 41, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 8, 2022, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Eddie Schiele Officiating, burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
