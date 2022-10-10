Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Weekend Road Trip Filled With Halloween Spirit
I haven’t traveled much these days thanks to the pandemic, but last weekend I crossed the border …. into Beaver County. Who says a vacation requires a weeklong stay in a tropical locale? A short road trip through Western Pennsylvania on an idyllic fall day can be just as good for the soul, even with the potholes and high gas prices.
Volunteers needed for Light Up Night in Sewickley
Sewickley officials need some help with an upcoming holiday celebration. Volunteers are being sought for Light Up Night, which is scheduled from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Festivities will take place along Broad Street, from Centennial Avenue to Thorn Street; and Beaver Street, from Blackburn Road to Chestnut...
pittsburghmagazine.com
European Inspiration: James Cafe Brings High-End Coffee and Healthy Eats to The Strip District
James Cafe in the Strip District is a European-style coffee shop owned by Canadian real estate developers who fell in love with Pittsburgh’s architectural heritage. And they want to carry on that legacy with a number of mixed-use properties throughout the city. Brett Walsh and Breanna Tyson, a married...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
murrysville.com
Bus Trip to People's Gas Holiday Market
Join us as we venture to People's Gas Holiday Market in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, December 14. Location: Pick Up at Murrysview Shoppes (5030 William Penn Hwy. Monroeville, PA 15146) Fee: $35.00 per person. We're teaming up with Hempfield Parks & Rec. to offer a new excursion to the community!...
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport History & Heritage Center eyes expansion
The communities nestled along the Monongahela and Youghiogheny rivers in Allegheny County have a storied history. Touting itself as “YOUR Mon Valley museum,” McKeesport Regional History & Heritage Center serves as a vessel to remind and educate folks about local history of the Tube City and other Valley towns and those who helped give the area its notoriety and traditions.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Developers eyeing (and “fry”ing) former Hambone’s space in Lawrenceville
Fans of Hambone’s Restaurant & Pub, the beloved Lawrenceville spot that closed in 2020, may soon have another reason to return to 4207 Butler St. Developers Hazel Green LLC on Tuesday announced preliminary plans to convert the storefront into The Derby, an eatery and bar that will serve large, customizable portions of fries — from shoestrings to waffles — as well as smashburgers, beer, wine and cocktails.
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
cranberryeagle.com
Don’t lose your head, but Sleepy Hollow and Zelie Fall Festival are here
Ghouls just want to have fun. Keep this in mind when crowds and costumed creatures descend on the neighboring boroughs of Harmony and Zelienople this weekend. Harmony’s Sleepy Hollow will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zelienople’s Fall Festival will last from 10 to 7 pm. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
New housing development reimagines suburban living in Cranberry
Suburban home buyers are increasingly looking for more than just a quiet bedroom community to call home. “People are really looking for an opportunity to connect. Whether that is chatting on a trail, or getting a cup of coffee, or going to a brewery,” said Rob Bowman, founding CEO of Lancaster-based Charter Homes and Neighborhoods.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
New renovations coming to Allegheny Landing
Something new is coming to Allegheny Landing, the urban sculpture park on the north bank of the Allegheny River between the Clemente and Warhol bridges.
nextpittsburgh.com
It’s finders keepers at the annual Pittsburgh International Airport auction
Catching a flight can be hectic. Race to the airport. Check-in for your flight. Get through security. Wait at the gate. No wonder people leave stuff behind. On Saturday, Oct. 22, you’ll get the chance to purchase those forgotten items — or possibly even buy back something you abandoned — as part of the annual auction at Pittsburgh International Airport.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Collier’s Weekly: A Sad Farewell to Go Ape Pittsburgh
I never once finished a zipline on my feet. Always on my back. At Go Ape Pittsburgh, the ropes course that has for 10 years weaved through the treetops of North Park, more agile — and, let’s be honest, lighter — patrons can descend to the forest floor with grace before kicking their feet and reuniting with the Earth at a run. I, however, always found myself uncontrollably twisting to face the tree from which I had just departed before being dragged to a sudden stop through the wood chips, like a poorly thrown frisbee plunging into wet sand.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh is one of the country’s most important cities with its strong imprint on the automobile and electronics markets. Nicknamed “The Steel City” for its copious steel-related businesses, the city has earned respect for its innovations in the aforementioned markets. A slew of noticeable people have called...
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Stories of Our Neighbors: She’s Saving The World, One Cookie At A Time
Growing up as the granddaughter of four Italian immigrants in Pittsburgh’s Monongahela Valley, Laura Magone’s early years were marked with huge family gatherings, big weddings, and — of course — cookies. “In Pittsburgh, people take cookie tables for granted,” Magone, 62, says. “I’ve discovered not everyone...
pittsburghmagazine.com
It’s Not Just the View: How Greenspaces Can Make Our Lives Better
Between Allegheny General Hospital and the North Side homes that overlook Downtown, there’s a small hill covered in trees and overrun by Japanese knotweed. From a distance, the terrain — a pizza slice wedged between Fountain and Henderson streets — doesn’t look like much. And, at just a little larger than 2 acres, it hardly is much.
