Read full article on original website
Related
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” His remarks — seen by many as racist and stereotyping Black Americans as people committing crimes — cut deeply for some, especially in and around Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama, that was founded by descendants of Africans who were illegally smuggled into the United States in 1860 aboard a schooner called the Clotilda. The 2019 discovery of the vessel in the muddy waters near Mobile offers the best argument for reparations of some type to the descendants of the enslaved people who survived the long and arduous Atlantic crossing.
Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs
The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation over the scope of duties of the arbiter, also known as a special master.
Sonia Sotomayor tells young Rhode Islanders the surprising reasons she wanted to be a judge
From the mouths of babes come some interesting questions, and a few laughs. On Friday evening, young Rhode Islanders were given a chance to ask Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor about her life, career and whether Nancy Drew inspired her to join the bench. ...
Midterms 2022 – latest: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock square off at Georgia debate
After months of back-and-forth, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock is currently debating his opponent, Republican Herschel Walker.Mr Walker, who enjoys Donald Trump’s backing, has slumped in the polls after reports he paid for an abortion for one of the mothers of his children. His ex-partner claims that she had to pursue him for the money.During the campaign he has lied several times about the number of children he has, keeping campaign staff in the dark, and has repeated numerous false claims about his past while also facing allegations of domestic violence.Elsewhere in midterm election news, Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has raised more than $1m dollars after an NBC News interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year.The interview has led to a major controversy thanks to subsequent remarks from the interviewer and other journalists about Mr Fetterman’s cognitive abilities during the discussion. Follow the latest news on the 2022 midterms below Read More The most important midterm elections a month out from Election Day
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
Former President Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee ahead of midterms
Former President Barack Obama will be in Milwaukee on Oct. 29 to support Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes.
Comments / 0