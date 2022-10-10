Read full article on original website
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
Pace recognized as 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award winner
Jocelin Pace, Team Leader at Toyota Mississippi, was recently recognized as the winner of the 2022 Mississippi STARS of Southern Manufacturing Award. The award was presented by Toyota Human Resources Senior Manager and Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA) Board President Kevin Burgess at the 2022 Southern Automotive Conference held in Duluth, Georgia.
Letters: Mississippi gets that there's a proven way to teach reading. Louisiana doesn't.
Will Sentell's Oct. 3 piece on our state's low literacy rates in lower elementary schools, I was appalled to learn that more than half of students K-3 are reading below grade level. Perhaps our educational leaders should do their homework and refer to a 2019 opinion piece in The New...
That ‘little old band from Texas’ returns to Mississippi
That “little old band from Texas” returns to the state of Mississippi for the first time in over a year next month. The legendary rock and roll band ZZ Top will play The Lawn at Lake Terrace Convention Center in Hattiesburg on Friday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight
The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Mermaids return to Mississippi Aquarium
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Mermaids are making a trip to Mississippi for the next two weeks. Lily Rose and her sisters have been all over the world and meet up at aquariums to swim. Rose also says it also gives them opportunity to see families and raise awareness about protecting the sea and sea creatures. […]
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Coroners meet in Meridian for training class
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Diverse season, book and celebrity gala to commemorate landmark season. The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Mississippi celebrates its 20th anniversary this academic year with a diverse slate of performances, an expanded offering for area school children, a book, and a spring gala featuring Mississippi celebrities and friends.
6 Must-See Places in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the more modest states, but its jaw-dropping landscapes and an overall laidback lifestyle make up for it. Not to mention that it has acres of forestland where you can roam around free. Plus, the food is delicious!. Located in the south of the US, Mississippi is...
Wildfire Danger Expands in Mississippi
Most of Mississippi is now seeing an increased danger of wildfires. The National Weather Service has expanded the Level 1 “limited” threat to cover the eastern part of the state while keeping the Delta under a Level 2 “elevated” threat.
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk
When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
Severed foot in bucket in Mississippi breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has helped Louisiana police with a cold case. (NCD)
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
