The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...

HINTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO