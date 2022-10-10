Read full article on original website
Related
Potential fire situation on Vine St, emergency personnel on site
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fire crews and other emergency services are currently on site by a Vine St residence along Johnstown Road addressing an as of yet unspecified incident. Several emergency vehicles have been stationed throughout the area, including EMS and several fire engines, all actively utilizing flashing emergency...
Virginia town offering community aid with free store
With the cost of living rising, the town of Pulaski, Va. has found a solution to offer help to its community; a free store. Meet the community members who came up with the idea and why they say this system works in their town.Oct. 14, 2022.
Memorial luncheon being held in Tazewell County, Virginia
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bill Deskins’ Memorial Bean Luncheon sponsored by the Tazewell Rotary Club will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 11 am – 2 pm at the American Legion Building in Tazewell, Virginia. The cost of a meal is $5.00. The menu...
WSET
Virginia High School to have single-use restroom
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
Christmas at Cass December train rides!
CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
cardinalnews.org
Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
Hinton Railroad Days returns
The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center
PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
wcyb.com
4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
lootpress.com
Investigation underway after threat was made towards Beckley-Stratton Middle School
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Extra precautions will occur at Beckley-Stratton Middle School today after an alleged threat was seen on social media. Concerned parents reached out to Lootpress about an alleged threat that was seen on Snapchat. The message said, “BSMS shooting soon.”. Lootpress reached out to Superintendent...
wvtf.org
'Significantly' high levels of sulphur dioxide detected in Giles County near lime plant
For at least the past five years, a lime processing plant in Giles County has been emitting levels of sulphur dioxide that exceed the legal limits of air quality by the EPA. The affected areas surround the Lhoist Kimballton plant, located near Ripplemead, which processes lime that’s used to produce steel.
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
Kingsport Times-News
‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday
ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
WDBJ7.com
Members of Pulaski Police Department dye hair for domestic violence awareness
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Members of the Pulaski Police Department have some new flair in their hair, but they say it’s all for a good cause. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, members of the police force are dyeing parts of their hair purple. The department says the...
Augusta Free Press
Air Pollution Board adds Giles County to list of areas not meeting air quality standards
At its regular meeting last Wednesday, the State Air Pollution Control Board added a portion of Giles County to its list of areas that do not meet national air quality standards. The area is limited, according to a press release, to the Lhoist North America Kimballton Facility, where sulfur dioxide...
“Historic” cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) may be calculated on October 13
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–Americans may calculate their 2023 Social Security benefits on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Experts anticipate it will be the highest in over 40 years at a predicted 8.7 percent. Raleigh County Commission on Aging Executive Director Jack Tanner said on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, that seniors are waiting to hear the report. He […]
Comments / 0