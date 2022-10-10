ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

Lootpress

Potential fire situation on Vine St, emergency personnel on site

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fire crews and other emergency services are currently on site by a Vine St residence along Johnstown Road addressing an as of yet unspecified incident. Several emergency vehicles have been stationed throughout the area, including EMS and several fire engines, all actively utilizing flashing emergency...
BECKLEY, WV
WSET

Virginia High School to have single-use restroom

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Construction for a single-use restroom has begun at Virginia High School. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools Superintendent Keith Perrigan says the new open restroom will make sure students are using the space appropriately. It'll be easier to supervise, it'll be easier to ensure that we don't...
BRISTOL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen airlifted to hospital after crash

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Witnesses on social media say a police pursuit in Mercer County ends with a crash that sends a teenager to the hospital by helicopter. Witnesses tell WVVA the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thurs. afternoon at the intersection of Bee St. and Princeton Ave. in Princeton.
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Christmas at Cass December train rides!

CASS, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun and magical to do for the holiday season this year, you can enjoy a ride on the Cass Scenic Railroad during Christmas at Cass! Christmas at Cass lasts from December 2, 2022 to December 4, 2022, and again from December 9, 2022 to December 11, […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
cardinalnews.org

Elk Fest set in Buchanan County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Southern Gap Elk Fest will be October 20-22, 2022, in Buchanan County. The event included guided tours of Virginia’s elk herd for those who reserved a spot in advance for $10. (For...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Hinton News

Hinton Railroad Days returns

The Hinton Railroad Days Festival is making a triumphant return to the area. In recent years, the community feared the festival would end due to unforeseen circumstances with the train and Amtrack. The train that always provided passage to the event from Charleston, The New River Train, ran for what many believed to be the last time in 2018; however, state and local officials fought to reinstate the annual trip. The following year, officials accomplished their goal, and the Autumn Colors Express was born. Sadly, the pandemic kept the festival from happening in the two subsequent years. On October 20,...
HINTON, WV
WSLS

Mountain Lake Lodge debuts ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail center

PEMBROKE, Va. – Mountain Lake Lodge is debuting a retail center to celebrate its famous film history. The retail center will include Kellerman’s Gift Shop, the first brick-and-mortar shop to sell official “Dirty Dancing” merchandise. The center will also feature Salt Pond Living, a shop featuring...
PEMBROKE, VA
WSLS

Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
RADFORD, VA
wcyb.com

4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

‘Dopesick’ author to speak at Abingdon library Sunday

ABINGDON — Journalist and award-winning author Beth Macy will visit the region this weekend to speak about the recently published sequel to her national bestseller “Dopesick.”. Macy will speak Sunday at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. The event is...
ABINGDON, VA

