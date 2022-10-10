Read full article on original website
Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
Cory Donahue
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of …
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
Mountaineers roll past Lewis County, 8-1
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty came into Lewis County with a zero in the win column. Eighty minutes later, powered by a four-goal performance from defender-turned striker Kayleigh Ryan and a dominant showing in the midfield by Emma Elliott, it left with an 8-1 victory.
Connie Gail Knicely
WESTON- Connie Gail Knicely, 72, of Buckhannon, WV passed away on Tuesday, October 11th , 2022 in WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She was born in Dille, WV on April 7 th , 1950: daughter of the late Everett Rush and Alma (Ramsey) Rush. On May 21 st , 2004, she married James Knicely, who preceded her in death in June of 2021.
Latest Biz @ Breakfast event provides info on West Virginia's proposed amendments
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community received legal insight and background information Friday morning on the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. Josh Jarrell, a member of the legal firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, provided a concise and informative overview of the...
WVU Football Hershey McLaurin Davis Mallinger.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Bro…
Breaks falls WVU's way
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No one will ever confuse West Virginia football coach Neal Brown with Samuel Clemens, who is far better known by his pen name of Mark Twain. It was Clemens, aka Twain, who once said, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.”
Lincoln County, West Virginia, man charged with murder in shooting
BRANCHLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — A Lincoln County man has been charged with murder, accused of slaying a fellow Branchland resident Thursday night. Cory Donahue, 30, is being held with bond in the homicide of Richard Vance, 34, who was pronounced dead at Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to West Virginia State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Craft beer and food festival coming to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday will be a good day for Morgantown beer lovers as the 5th annual Hops on the Mon returns to downtown. The craft beer and food festival features the “best of the best beer available in the state of West Virginia,” said Grace Hutchens, founder of Hops on the Mon.
USMS official: Greece has wheels in motion to pick up ex-WVU hoops player on extradition warrant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Greek officials have yet to pick up former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell on an extradition warrant, but have started the process. That's according to Northern West Virginia Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore, who added that Mitchell remains in Marshals Service custody.
BHS #6 defends UHS #12.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport girls soccer dominated in their match.
Commission allocates funds for sewers, civic center, foundation
KINGWOOD — The Craig Civic Center, sewers and Your Community Foundation were awarded funding Tuesday by Preston County commissioners. The funds were a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and from the county’s regular budget. The vote on all was unanimous by commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More images from a thoroughly entertaining, and just as nerve-wracking, 43-40 West Virginia win over Baylor in Big 12 football action. The Mountaineers forced three turnovers and scored twice on defense, including a fumble recovery and a two-pointer on a blocked extra point. Welcome to the discussion.
Kingwood Council wants a plan for Schwab Building
KINGWOOD — We need a long-term plan. That was Kingwood Recorder Bill Robertson’s recommendation Tuesday on the Schwab Building, whose owner council has been working with for more than three years to get the building repaired.
Burke Funeral Home to close
ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
Work behind scenes led to victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
Meeting set to explain Amendment 2 to local voters
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission is sponsoring a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, to discuss Amendment 2. The amendment is one of four proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot and the one that has drawn the most comment.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Casey Legg Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia kicker Casey Legg details the pre-kick process prior to his game-winner against Baylor and the ways he keeps it light during the game. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
