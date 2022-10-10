Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
District Attorney responds to Hakalir’s comments on truancy
During an interview with Coby Hakalir on Oct. 13 regarding remarks he made during a candidate’s forum on Oct. 4 regarding truancy and other issues, Hakalir said that the district attorney’s office is aware of the truancy issue, which he said is a district-wide problem. Hakalir is challenging Leslie Edlund to represent Trustee Area 5 on the Plumas Unified School District governing board. District Attorney Dave Hollister submitted the following this morning, Oct. 14:
Plumas County News
California Transportation Commission allocates nearly $3 billion for projects; 3 in Plumas County
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including three here in Plumas County. The allocation includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more...
Plumas County News
Patients lament departure of popular physician
The news came as a surprise to many, including Plumas News. During the public comment portion of the Oct. 14 Plumas District Hospital board meeting, citizens addressed the departure of their physician, Dr. Ali Hunt. Quincy resident Christine Peters read a letter from Kendrah Fredrickson, one of Dr. Hunt’s patients,...
Plumas County News
Community partner supports White Sulphur Springs Ranch
Gumba’s Family Pizza sponsored a fundraiser at their restaurant in Blairsden on Sept. 21. Gumba’s donated 20 percent of all food purchases made between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on that day, to benefit the restoration of White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR). The event was organized by Mohawk...
Plumas County News
Board appoints Auditor from within the county ranks
When it came time to appoint a Plumas County Auditor, the board of supervisors chose from within its own county family. In a 3-2 vote, the supervisors voted Oct. 11 to appoint Martee Neiman as its new auditor. Board Chairman Kevin Goss and Supervisors Dwight Ceresola and Jeff Engel voted to appoint Neiman, while Supervisors Greg Hagwood and Sherrie Thrall voted to appoint Jesse Payne, one of the other candidates for the office.
Plumas County News
Republican Women honor the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office
For the last few years, since the time Sheriff Todd Johns has been in the Sheriff’s seat, Plumas County has experienced an extraordinary number of losses and threats to its citizens, indeed whole communities. The men and women who serve here have “Stood The Watch” despite floods, pandemic, massive...
Plumas County News
Hall and Aikey
Leslie W. Hall and Darlene J. Aikey. Diane Wittorff — Sep 15, 1935 to Aug 22, 2022 Diane Wittorff, nee Krieg, affectionately known as “Aunt Dee” to…. Oct. 3, 202 Sarah Amber McKenzie and Jesse Allen Wallace. Oct. 4, 2022 Laura Nicole Funaro and Alexandrea Rose Viden,...
Plumas County News
Where I Stand: Staffing levels reach critical juncture at Sheriff’s Office; BOS needs to address pay, benefits
My name is Chandler Peay, President of the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employees Association. These comments are meant to address the state of the membership I represent and bring attention to issues within the county in hopes these concerns will be heard and addressed by the board, whom we have elected to represent us. Many have already spoken in the past weeks in regard to the upcoming health insurance premium increase.
Plumas County News
Estate of Gardner
TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Jeanette Ruth Gardner, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Jeanette Ruth Gardner. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Junay Gardner in the Superior Court of California, County...
Plumas County News
Charter teacher introduces tennis to students
New rackets and a Home Depot bucket filled with tennis balls line the tennis court at the Taylorsville Campground. Indian Valley Academy Elementary teacher Cindy Taylor hosts a tennis lesson twice a week for three groups of students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. This is the second season of...
Plumas County News
PG&E begins underground work between Greenville and Canyon Dam week of Oct. 18; expect delays
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will start work in Plumas County next week to underground 7.75 miles of power lines along Highway 89 between Canyon Dam and north Greenville and along Main Street in Greenville. The work is part of PG&E’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and is in response to California’s growing wildfire risk.
Plumas County News
Letter to the Editor: CHP safety campaign – I blame Caltrans
I hate to undermine the CHP but this won’t work. California drivers are like ants, always there and always a problem. Except for the DUIs and no seat belts, I blame Caltrans! They haven’t improved any road in Plumas or Lassen since 1991. I. n 1990, they straightened...
Plumas County News
QHS hosts parade and crowning of Homecoming royalty this Friday, Oct. 14
Quincy High School is celebrating Homecoming this week with a variety of events culminating with the crowning of the Royalty at 7:15 p.m.on Friday evening, Oct. 14. JV and Varsity football teams take the field against Weed at Joe Brennan stadium at Feather River College. The public is invited to...
Plumas County News
Reminder: Movie night Oct. 14 at church in Beckwourth
Sierra Christian Church is excited to welcome the community to its free monthly Family Movie Nights with a showing this Friday’s Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.! A new extra-large screen and projection system make for a real movie theater experience, along with a popcorn machine that stays busy. The...
