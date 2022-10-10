ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

C.J. Stroud Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors After Record-Breaking Six Touchdown Performance Against Michigan State

By Chase Brown
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Midseason Open Week Comes at Perfect Time for Ohio State

A break in the schedule can be a bummer for fans and even ill-timed for teams but for Ohio State this season, it feels like the perfect time to take week off. The Buckeyes, while 6-0 and looking every bit like a national title contender, are a little banged up and the back-half of the regular season slate features a trip to Happy Valley, another roadie against a competent Maryland offense and of course the regular season finale against Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Missing Some Key Pieces, Familiar Faces Lined Up in New Places for the OSU Offense

Standing near midfield at Spartan Stadium, the Heisman frontrunner lined up in the shotgun with backs on either side of him. But as is often the case, this time C.J. Stroud wasn't surrounded by five-star talents. While most of Ohio State's offensive skill players are so highly touted that fans of the program know their names as high school sophomores, the two teammates flanking the star QB in this instance were relative unknowns, despite having already earned their bachelor's degrees.
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports
Eleven Warriors

What’s Gone Well and Questions That Remain for Every Ohio State Unit at the Halfway Point of 2022

It isn’t hard to decide what grade Ohio State deserves for the first half of its 2022 regular season. Considering the Buckeyes have won all six games they’ve played so far this year, including five straight wins by at least 29 points, Ohio State earns an A on its midseason report card. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant and complete team in college football, ranking in the top 15 nationally in all of the major statistical categories on offense and defense while leading the nation with an average margin of victory of 33.2 points per game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Looks Like College Football’s Best Team at Midseason

Ohio State looked like a national championship-caliber team during the first half of the regular season. The Buckeyes have been the most dominant team in college football so far this year, winning all six games before their bye week by an average of 33.2 points, the highest in the country. Ohio State currently ranks in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense (1st), total offense (2nd), passing offense (14th), rushing offense (14th), total defense (7th), scoring defense (15th), passing defense (8th) and rushing defense (15th).
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud is the Clear-Cut Favorite and Lone Buckeye Among the Top-22 Odds

Oddsmakers agree that C.J. Stroud has been the best quarterback in the country so far this season. At the midway point of the regular season, Ohio State's offense has been a well-oiled machine, much like it was expected to be this fall. They are among the top offenses in all major statistics and have looked quite unstoppable even without some of its top playmakers at different points throughout the first six games of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

THE SITUATIONAL:

Everybody knew the offense would be lights-out. Ohio State just needed to pair it with the okayest defense to get back into the College Football Playoff. Taking chaos out of its special teams would be a bonus; that would make this journey back to normalcy more comfortable. Three sound units...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Says Freshman Development Will Be Crucial For OSU, Talks Leadership, Justice Sueing's Health at Big Ten Media Days

The Buckeye men's basketball coach took his turn at the Target Center podium Wednesday for an opening press conference at Big Ten Media Days in Minneapolis. Chris Holtmann, the third men's coach to speak on stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days festivities, issued an opening statement to media members in attendance before opening things up for questions.
COLUMBUS, OH

