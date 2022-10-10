Read full article on original website
Ellen J. Dew, 71, of Marlborough
– Ellen J. (Pendleton) Dew, 71 of Marlborough died on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA after a lengthy illness. She was born in Boston, MA the daughter of the late James W. and Mary J. (Tibbets) Pendleton. She worked for Digital as a Secretary for many years.
communityadvocate.com
Veronica M. McDonough, 88, of Marlborough
– Veronica “Ronnie” M. (Perreault) McDonough, R.N., 88, of Marlborough, MA passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard “Dick” McDonough to whom she was married to for 57 years prior to his passing. A lifelong resident of Marlborough,...
communityadvocate.com
Edgar & Nancy Renaud Jr., of Hudson
– The family of Nancy Sue (Abbott) Renaud, (July 13, 2017) & Edgar “Ed” Albert Renaud Jr., (September 28, 2021) invite relatives and friends to a period of visitation from 10-11am followed by a Celebration of Edgar and Nancy’s Life at 11am on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson for inurnment.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:09 a.m. Mechanic St. Auto theft. 10:47 a.m. Arrested, Keyon Michael Arthur, 40, of 45 Lakeside Ave., Apt. 29, Marlborough, on warrant. 12:45 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance. 1:04 p.m. Lakeside Ave./Felton St. MVA property damage only. 1:56 p.m. BPRE/Phelps St. Erratic operator. 2:21 p.m. Essex St. Harassment. 4:07 p.m. Maplewood...
Former Marlborough funeral home could become mixed-use development
MARLBOROUGH – The former John P. Rowe Funeral Home on Main Street could make way for a mixed-use project. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, attorney Brian Falk, on behalf of JW Capital Partners LLC, filed a site plan review for the development. The plans call...
communityadvocate.com
Southborough Community House celebrates 100 years
SOUTHBOROUGH – For decades, the Southborough Community House has served as a gathering point for the community — teas, visits from Santa Claus and weddings. As part of Heritage Day, the Southborough Village Society celebrated its 100th birthday with recognition by both the Select Board and Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Acton).
communityadvocate.com
BJ’s moves headquarters to Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – BJ’s Wholesale Club recently announced that it has completed the move of its headquarters to its new Club Support Center at 350 Campus Drive in Marlborough. “Our new Club Support Center will serve as our home base while we continue to expand our enterprise, serve a growing membership of over 6.5 million members and extend our footprint,” said BJ’s President and CEO Bob Eddy during the Sept. 27 ribbon cutting. “We are committed to bringing best-in-class talent to our teams to ultimately deliver the value and experience our members expect from BJ’s Wholesale Club. We are proud to call Massachusetts home and are excited for our new facility to support our entire organization and future growth for years to come.”
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Select Board member defends liquor license proposal
HUDSON – Select Board member Shawn Sadowksi defended his proposed changes to one-day liquor license regulations in a recent letter presented as correspondence during the Sept. 26 Select Board meeting. Sadowski presented the proposed changes during the Sept. 12 Select Board meeting. Medusa Brewing Company CoOwner Keith Sullivan said...
‘Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane’
Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane as our State Representative. Hannah is someone who looks at important issues from all angles and makes difficult decisions in the best interest of the people she serves. She seeks common ground and builds collaborative relationships based on shared goals and balanced reasoning rather than party. She leads by example, pouring her energy into issues that are meaningful and directly benefit her constituents. Hannah’s work on public health, food insecurity, mental health, substance use and recovery, veterans’ services, youth homelessness, and racial equity make a difference in the quality of life for so many in our community and throughout Massachusetts.
communityadvocate.com
Advisory Finance Committee recommends defeat of Westborough library project
WESTBOROUGH – The Advisory Finance Committee has recommended the defeat of a Town Meeting article to fund the renovation of the Westborough Public Library. The committee voted 6-2 on Oct. 6 with Beth Blumberg, Melanie Board, Andrew Bradley, Thomas Dolan Jr., Rod Shaffert and Michael Barretti recommending defeat of the article. Walter Leslie and Gene McMahon voted against the defeat.
communityadvocate.com
Grafton police log, Oct. 14 edition
6:04 a.m. North St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:02 a.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity. 12:15 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment. 1:25 p.m. Browns Rd. Fire – brush. 8:11 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 10:37 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – neighbor. Monday, Sept. 26. 2:48 a.m. Providence Rd./Cross St....
communityadvocate.com
Westborough schools want to use HVAC funds for ADA costs
WESTBOROUGH – Hastings Elementary School needs an upgrade for its heating, ventilating and air conditioning system. It also needs to meet compliance for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the roof is causing a bit of concern, too. There’s money for the HVAC project – $3 million was appropriated...
Shrewsbury police log, Oct. 14 edition
8:36 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call. 10:50 a.m. Reed Rd. Medical call. 12:58 p.m. Lake St. Traffic complaint. 2:03 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny. 2:30 p.m. Park Grove Ln. Animal complaint. 4:50 p.m. Sewell St./Candlewood Way. Road rage. 5:00 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Threats,. 5:59 p.m. Boston Tpke./Maple Ave. Road hazard...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Town Meeting may increase handicapped parking fines
SHREWSBURY – Among the Town Meeting articles on the warrant, members will decide whether to approve a $200 increase in handicapped parking fines. Director of Public Works Jeffrey Howland and Mountain View Cemetery Program Manager Justin Dobson came before the Select Board on Sept. 27 to present their research on the potential fine increase.
communityadvocate.com
A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee?
In response to” the article in the September 9 edition regarding the Northborough selectmen making appointments to boards and committees: There were “not enough applicants” to fill the six at-large positions on the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.” I wonder if there were “not enough” or rather not the desired ethnicity. Selectman Kristen Wixted said, “…we have nobody who is a Black person. We have nobody from the Indian community in Northborough.” Perhaps the town residents should consider eliminating this committee seeing as there doesn’t appear to be much interest. It would make more sense to reallocate any funds for this committee to increase funding to the food bank or a fuel program to help local residents. In the wake of high inflation and possible food shortages, what better way to prove our commitment to equity and inclusion than assisting those who need it the most. Northborough residents already do a lot for each other so it’s far better to step up these efforts. Setting up a special committee whose membership criteria is based on race or ethnicity will by its nature create divisiveness in the community as a whole.
communityadvocate.com
‘I proudly support Hannah Kane’
As Executive Director of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, Inc. (SYFS), it is my pleasure to write this letter in support of State Representative Hannah Kane’s re-election efforts. Our agency provides a range of health and human services intended to provide support and assistance for those struggling with mental health issues as well as those facing barriers to accessing food, housing, and many other vital resources. Hannah has worked ardently alongside SYFS to creatively problem-solve the most challenging circumstances for our clients and her constituents. Through her advocacy, both systems and financial, she seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to have their voice heard on issues that are important to them, their rights are safeguarded and defended, and their views and wishes are genuinely considered when decisions are being made. I proudly support Hannah Kane and trust that she will continue to faithfully execute her duties as State Representative.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Planning Board discusses stormwater, landscaping at Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Residents had an opportunity to learn about a developer’s plans for stormwater management and other civil aspects at the Intel site redevelopment during a recent Planning Board meeting on Wednesday. This past summer, Intel said that it planned to sell its 149-acre parcel at 75 Reed...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury gets $100,000 to create climate action plan
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury will be creating a climate action plan, thanks to a $100,000 grant. Awarded by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), these grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough native finds his own music style through competing on “The Voice”
NORTHBOROUGH – Zach Newbould, who is a 19-year old Northborough native, began humming before he could talk. Now, he is competing on season 22 of “The Voice” under the coaching of Camila Cabello. “I love to write music and to be able to tell people my stories....
