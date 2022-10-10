Read full article on original website
Olivia Minikel Advances at The State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison
Manitowoc Lincoln junior Olivia Minikel is a step closer to playing for a Division One State Singles Championship. Minikel the number two overall seed defeated Mana Usui of Franklin 6-0 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals where she will play Emily Pan of Muskego later this afternoon. Meanwhile, The Ships...
Ships Qualifiers Go 2-and-0 On Day 1 of State Tennis
Manitowoc Lincoln’s two tennis flights won their opening matches yesterday (October 13th) at the State Girls Tennis Tournament in Madison. Junior Olivia Minkel, now 27-&-0, defeated Audrey Yu of Madison West 6-1, 7-5 and the tourney’s 2nd overall seed advances to play Franklin’s Mana Usui this morning at 11:00 a.m.
Ships Top Girls Tennis Duo Come Up Short in Second Round Match At State
Manitowoc Lincoln’s number one doubles tandem of Senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson had their season come to an end Friday morning in the second round of The WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison. After an opening round victory over a duo from Notre Dame Academy...
State Begins Today For Three Ships Tennis Athletes
It’s a very meaningful day for three young tennis players from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Ships number-1 Singles player junior Olivia Minikel and their top doubles tandem of senior Hannah Dvorak and freshman Taylor Peterson are scheduled to begin competition this afternoon at the WIAA State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament in Madison.
Ships Capture Conference Volleyball Title With Sweep of
Manitowoc Lincoln has captured the FRCC Girls Volleyball title. The Ships accomplished that feat last night with a 3-set sweep of visiting Sheboygan North at JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Mary Beth Dixon’s team rolled to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 victory over the Golden Raiders and they end the 9-match conference schedule without losing a single set.
Manitowoc Lincoln’s Gates Wins 3rd FRCC Cross Country Meet
Manitowoc Lincoln senior runner Mason Gates earned his 3rd FRCC championship last night while leading the Ships to a 5th-place finish in the conference Cross Country Meet at 7 Lakes Golf Course. Gates toured the 5k course in a winning time of 15 minutes-52 seconds and was accorded 1st team...
Two Rivers Looks to Remain Unbeaten, Manitowoc Lincoln Aims for Postseason Berth in Final Regular Season Football Games
The final Friday night of the High School Football regular season is here. The headliner is at Chilton where the Tigers play host to Two Rivers. The Tigers and #7 Raiders share 1st place in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, so the winner walks away with sole possession of the league title.
7 Lakes To Host FRCC Cross Country Meet Today
Manitowoc Lincoln is the host school this afternoon for the FRCC Conference Cross Country Meet to be held at 7 Lakes Golf Course near Whitelaw. Ships runners will be joined in the 10-school meet by teams including Sheboygan North and South, Green Bay Southwest, Preble, Notre Dame, Bay Port, De Pere, Ashwaubenon and Pulaski.
Manitowoc Lincoln Secures Third Consecutive Conference Championship with Sweep of Bay Port
The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Volleyball team continued their reign of dominance over the FRCC with a sweep of previously unbeaten Bay Port last night. The Ships won the sets 25-9, 25-23, 25-22, and were led by Juniors Nina Swaboda and Maddy York. With the win, the Ships guaranteed at least...
Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assault Following MNF Incident
A former Green Bay wide receiver is being charged with misdemeanor assault after being caught on video shoving a cameraman after this week’s Monday Night Football game. Davante Adams is accused of an intentional act causing bodily injury. A complaint filed by the victim says Adams caused the cameraman...
Stateline Air Force pilot to fly over Lambeau Field
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Air Force Captain Boston Nimmer is taking his skills to the skies and living a dream at the same time. Nimmer is from Shirland, he was fascinated with fighter jets since when he was at Hononegah high school. Nimmer is also a huge Green Bay...
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Neurologist Joins Prevea Team
Prevea Health has welcomed Dr. Yousaf Ajam to its family of care serving Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sturgeon Bay. Ajam is a board-certified neurologist who specializes in comprehensive neurological care, with a special focus on epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology (EEG and neuro monitoring). A graduate of the Shifa College...
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
Farm Wisconsin to Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day
Tomorrow is National Cheese Curd Day, and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is celebrating. National Cheese Curd Day was first recognized in 2015 as a day to celebrate the tasty treat, as well as the dairy farms and creameries producing them. The doors will open at 7001 Gass Lake Road...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
Sister Bay celebrates 76th Fall Festival this weekend
You can partake in the final big fall festival of the season in Door County in Sister Bay this weekend. Considered by many as the "Granddaddy of all Door County Festivals," Sister Bay Fall Fest is a celebration that began as a reward for Door County tourism workers after a busy summer. Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the longest-running three-day festival on the Peninsula. Highlights of the weekend include the Fall Fest Parade on Saturday at 11 a.m., and the Derby Race held downtown on Highway 42 at 11 a.m. on Sunday, followed later by the famous ping pong ball drop at 2 p.m. Sister Bay Advancement Community Coordinator Louise Howson shares the excitement that builds around the events, especially the parade.
MPSD Buildings and Grounds Committee to Gather Today
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Buildings and Grounds Committee is scheduled to gather this evening. They will be at Municipal Baseball Field, located at 2221 Grand Avenue at 4:30 p.m. They will get a tour of the facility, after which they will discuss the ownership of the field. They...
Margaret Josephine Kostechka
Margaret (Margie) Josephine Kostechka, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Margie is survived by four children: Gregg (Patty) Kostechka of Manitowoc, Steven (Ginny) Kostechka of Plainfield, IL, Marsha (Larry) Herman of Monona, WI, and Jean (Rob) Yakoubek of Two Rivers; nine grandchildren: Carrie McGoldrick, Caleb (Codie) Kostechka, Casey (Amanda) Kostechka, Claire (Cody) Moriearty, Katie (Joseph) Ryan, Claire (Matt) Scroggins, Tim Herman, Ryne (Kelsey) Yakoubek, Cal Yakoubek; and twelve great-grandchildren: Tristan, Harper, Trey, Nico, Mabel, Isla, Jett, Ava, Bennett, Wally, Coretta, and Piper. She is further survived by three sisters-in-law: Florence Kirt, Marcie Lemberger, and Marie Domek; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, her husband, and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by one son, Joe Kostechka; and several other brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law.
Remembering Wisconsin’s Worst Crash 20 Years Later
It was supposed to be like any other morning, but October 11, 2002 was not going to be like any other in memory. The day started much like this one in that fog was formed in the early morning hours. By the time the sun rose at 7 a.m., much of eastern Wisconsin was enveloped in its shroud. On I-43 near Cedar Grove, the usual morning commute was underway, but an unusually dense wall of fog had set in along the southern reaches of Sheboygan County. Motorists strained to see ahead, but the morning drive wasn’t about to slow down…at least not by choice. Nobody would have chosen what came next.
