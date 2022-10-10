Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial John Elway News
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future
Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Former NFL Star Dies at 50
Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month. Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.
Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Dak Prescott BREAKING: Cowboys Make Cooper Rush Decision vs. Eagles
The Cowboys QB situation - even with the Eagles on the horizon - has never been about emotion or need or urgency or hype. This is about when Dak Prescott is 100-percent ready to play. So ... is he?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start
The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Son, Tom Brady News
Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
Kevin Durant Reacts To Draymond Green Punch
Kevin Durant knows what it's like to get into a heated exchange with Draymond Green. Early in Durant's final season with the Golden State Warriors, he and Green has a verbal altercation on the court that jeopardized the team's chemistry. Durant is now watching the organization's latest drama unfold as an outsider.
NBA・
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
NFL World Reacts To The Al Michaels Unhappy News
Hopefully this evening's Thursday Night Football contest is better than last week's... Last week, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts gave us one of the worst NFL games in recent memory. This week, the Commanders are set to face the Bears. Amazon Prime announcer Al Michaels said that if...
