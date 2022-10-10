Read full article on original website
SCY (25 yards) On Tuesday, the Duke swim team opened their season with a suited intrasquad meet, and one performer that stood out particularly was freshman Kaelyn Gridley. Gridley, the #15 ranked recruit and the fastest 200 breaststroker in the high school class of 2022, made her collegiate debut by clocking an eye-popping relay split as well as putting up two strong individual swims.
