ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
FanSided

Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit

The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
swimswam.com

USA Swimming Staff Member Abigail Howard Joins West Point Athletics Department

West Point Athletics hired USA Swimming staff member Abigail Howard to its executive team. Howard introduced RealResponse to swimmers victimized by abuse. Current photo via Army West Point Athletics. Former USA Swimming Senior Director of Legal and Membership Affairs, Abigail Howard, has recently been hired on to Army West Point’s...
WEST POINT, NY
swimswam.com

Brooke Forde, Emma Nordin Among NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominees

Stanford All-American and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist Brooke Forde is among 6 Swimmers nominated for Top 30. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Six swimmer have been announced as finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the most swimming & diving honorees since 2011, where five swimmers and a diver were nominated.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Tennessee State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Paris, TN
City
Paris, OH
Knoxville, TN
Sports
swimswam.com

Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis

SCM (25 meters) USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year. The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
saturdaytradition.com

Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin

Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
EAST LANSING, MI
swimswam.com

Where In The World Is Coleman Hodges? 5 Years of Practice + Pancakes

It's been just over five years since we dropped the first Practice + Pancakes video, so we're taking a trip down memory lane with host Coleman Hodges. Coleman Hodges made SwimSwam history on September 22, 2017, when the first ever Practice + Pancakes video dropped. It was a look into a Tuesday morning practice at Rice University. It’s been just over five years since that first video went live so we thought we’d take a look back at all the places Coleman’s been — and some of his favorites.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kira Toussaint
Person
Gabby Deloof
Person
Tessa Cieplucha
Person
Erika Brown
swimswam.com

2021 US Open Finalist Ann Thompson Commits to Davidson College

Ann Thompson, a 2021 US Open finalist, has announced her commitment to Davidson University in North Carolina for 2023-2024. Current photo via Ann Thompson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
DAVIDSON, NC
swimswam.com

Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville

Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Breakdown: Steve Jungbluth, Texas Men, and FINA Backstroke Rules

We discuss Steve Jungbluth's departure from Florida, what's happening with the Texas men, and why FINA can't decide on a rule for backstroke finishes. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Steve Jungbluth‘s departure from Florida, what’s happening with the Texas men, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Olympics#Buckeye State#Buckeye Kristen Romano#Ohio State#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Sc Worlds#The U S Olympic Trials#Puerto Rican
swimswam.com

How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16

The No. 4-ranked NC State Wolfpack are set to make the trip west to Knoxville to take on the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a two-day matchup. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or...
swimswam.com

A Look into How the DI NCAA Championships Time Standards are Determined

At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments would be made to the NCAA 'B' standards from the 2022 cuts. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
swimswam.com

Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC

Dillingham will be a major boost to the USC men, who have lost several of their top swimmers to the transfer portal this past year. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LOS ANGELES, CA
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,949 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,949 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,949 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com

VT Assistant Payton Brooks Takes Over Tennessee’s Top High School Program

After spending the last three seasons as an assistant at Virginia Tech, Payton Brooks will head to Chattanooga, Tennessee to take over at The Baylor School. Current photo via The Baylor School. The Baylor School and affiliated Baylor Swim Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee has announced that Payton Brooks will become...
swimswam.com

Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown

SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy