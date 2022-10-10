Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The Spun
Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State
Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
FanSided
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Staff Member Abigail Howard Joins West Point Athletics Department
West Point Athletics hired USA Swimming staff member Abigail Howard to its executive team. Howard introduced RealResponse to swimmers victimized by abuse. Current photo via Army West Point Athletics. Former USA Swimming Senior Director of Legal and Membership Affairs, Abigail Howard, has recently been hired on to Army West Point’s...
swimswam.com
Brooke Forde, Emma Nordin Among NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30 Nominees
Stanford All-American and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games silver medalist Brooke Forde is among 6 Swimmers nominated for Top 30. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Six swimmer have been announced as finalists for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the most swimming & diving honorees since 2011, where five swimmers and a diver were nominated.
swimswam.com
Katie Ledecky Among U.S. Olympians Confirmed For FINA World Cup In Indianapolis
SCM (25 meters) USA Swimming announced Friday a large contingent of American swimmers who will compete on the FINA World Cup circuit later this year. The national governing body confirmed a list of five Olympians and two additional National Team members that will contest all three stops of the series, along with a group of 15 Olympians who will race at the third and final stop in Indianapolis in early November.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
swimswam.com
Where In The World Is Coleman Hodges? 5 Years of Practice + Pancakes
It's been just over five years since we dropped the first Practice + Pancakes video, so we're taking a trip down memory lane with host Coleman Hodges. Coleman Hodges made SwimSwam history on September 22, 2017, when the first ever Practice + Pancakes video dropped. It was a look into a Tuesday morning practice at Rice University. It’s been just over five years since that first video went live so we thought we’d take a look back at all the places Coleman’s been — and some of his favorites.
swimswam.com
2021 US Open Finalist Ann Thompson Commits to Davidson College
Ann Thompson, a 2021 US Open finalist, has announced her commitment to Davidson University in North Carolina for 2023-2024. Current photo via Ann Thompson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Carmel’s Gregg Enoch, No. 18 Class of 2024 Recruit, Commits to Louisville
Gregg Enoch, the No. 18 recruit in SwimSwam’s class of 2024 rankings, announced his commitment to the University of Louisville on Thursday. Current photo via Gregg Enoch. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Steve Jungbluth, Texas Men, and FINA Backstroke Rules
We discuss Steve Jungbluth's departure from Florida, what's happening with the Texas men, and why FINA can't decide on a rule for backstroke finishes. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Steve Jungbluth‘s departure from Florida, what’s happening with the Texas men, and...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials
Diggory Dillingham, one of the top young sprint prospects in the United States, will take a gap year before starting his USC career in 2024. Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.
swimswam.com
Cal Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spot In Opening CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings
Alex Walsh and the Virginia Cavalier women were the unanimous #1 selection by the CSCAA in the first edition of their collegiate dual meet rankings. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The defending NCAA champions occupy the top spot for both men and women in the first edition of the...
swimswam.com
How To Watch the Top 25 Teams in Action: 10/13-10/16
The No. 4-ranked NC State Wolfpack are set to make the trip west to Knoxville to take on the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a two-day matchup. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Intrasquads are few and far between this weekend, as most teams are in the midst of or...
swimswam.com
NCAA Releases Qualification Procedures, Zone Meet Sites for Division I Diving
The NCAA has announced the dates and sites for the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will serve as the qualifying meets for the NCAA Championships. Stock photo via Spencer Douglas. The NCAA has announced the dates and sites for the 2023 NCAA Zone Diving Championships, which will serve as...
swimswam.com
A Look into How the DI NCAA Championships Time Standards are Determined
At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments would be made to the NCAA 'B' standards from the 2022 cuts. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its meeting in April, the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Committee agreed that adjustments...
swimswam.com
Diggory Dillingham, The Fastest 50 Freestyler In The Class of 2023, Commits to USC
Dillingham will be a major boost to the USC men, who have lost several of their top swimmers to the transfer portal this past year. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 3,949 Swim Jobs You Might Love
If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,949 Swim Jobs. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,949 Swim Jobs.
swimswam.com
VT Assistant Payton Brooks Takes Over Tennessee’s Top High School Program
After spending the last three seasons as an assistant at Virginia Tech, Payton Brooks will head to Chattanooga, Tennessee to take over at The Baylor School. Current photo via The Baylor School. The Baylor School and affiliated Baylor Swim Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee has announced that Payton Brooks will become...
swimswam.com
Urlando Leads The Way As Bulldogs Sweep Georgia Tech In SCM Showdown
SCM (25 meters) The University of Georgia rolled to a sweep of in-state rival Georgia Tech on Wednesday in a rare short course meter dual at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The Bulldog women moved to 4-0 on the season with a 188-109 victory over the Yellow Jackets, while the Georgia men improved to 3-1 with a 180-119 triumph.
