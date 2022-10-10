Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

Stroud earns the honor for the second time this season after throwing six touchdown passes at Michigan State.

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's 49-20 at Michigan State.

Stroud completed 21-of-26 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the first player in school and Big Ten history to throw six touchdown passes in three separate games.

His 69-yard first-quarter touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Emeka Egbuka moved him past Justin Fields for the second-most touchdown passes in school history .

Stroud now has 68 career touchdown passes and trails only J.T. Barrett , who threw a school and Big Ten record 104 touchdown passes for the Buckeyes from 2014-17.

This marks the second weekly honor of the season for Stroud, who was also named the conference's offensive player of the week following the 77-21 win over Toledo.

He's now earned the weekly award four times in his career, including twice last season on his way to being named the Big Ten's offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

It's also the fifth week in a row that an Ohio State player has been named the conference's offensive or defensive player of the week, joining sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr . (Arkansas State), redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (Wisconsin) and redshirt sophomore running back Miyan Williams (Rutgers).

