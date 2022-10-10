Biree Andemariam, MD: I think this discussion on quality of life has been so important and particularly for our audiences to really understand the impact of sickle cell disease on the day-to-day life of those living with it and their families that they’re there to support them. And thus, I think we can segue now into another important topic, which is how do we treat individuals with sickle cell disease? And thinking about that question, what are the unmet needs? But before we get to that, Elna, can you give us a brief overview of sickle cell disease and its pathophysiology?

