Charles Vega, MD: Atrial Fibrillation, Risk Factors for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
An interview with Dr. Vega regarding atrial fibrillation and clinical manifestations for ADPKD. In a segment of his interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, the Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, further explained elements of his Pri-Med Midwest 2022 presentation. Vega’s academic interests involve...
Robert Kushner, MD: Why Aren't Weight Loss Agents Reaching Patients With Obesity?
"Less than 2 or 3% of individuals with obesity—who are candidates for pharmacotherapy—actually receive a medication," Dr. Robert Kushner explains in an interview. According to Robert F. Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, the global "diabesity" epidemic is in large part due to the fact that a high proportion of patients with diabetes also suffer from obesity.
Benefits of Intensive Blood Pressure Control May Not Persist After Trial Intervention
The beneficial effect of intensive BP control on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality was attenuated during 4.5 years of post-trial after SPRINT. The secondary analysis of the Systolic Blood Pressure Intervention Trial (SPRINT) reported the beneficial effect of intensive blood pressure control on cardiovascular and all-cause mortality observed during the trial did not remain during post-trial follow-up.
Charles Vega, MD: Common Urgent Care Presentations, Acute Pain Concerns
A discussion regarding highlights from Dr. Charles Vega’s presentation on common urgent care presentations and concerns regarding acute pain. In an interview with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, Health Sciences Clinical Professor at the UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine, highlighted some key points made in his presentation at Pri-Med Midwest 2022.
Acute Viral Hepatitis Incidence Rate Decreasing Since 1990
The estimated annual percentage change was signficiantly associated with a baseline age-standardized incidence rate of less than 5500 per 100,000 individuals. Trends for acute viral hepatitis (AVH) have generally decreased since 1990, according to new research. A team, led by Guoqing Ouyang, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liuzhou People’s Hospital affiliated...
Phase 2a Trial Reports Positive Efficacy of AZP-3601 for Hypoparathyroidism
Daily administration of AZP-3601 enabled 93% of patients to discontinue standard of care therapy and maintain target mean serum calcium. New Phase 2a data from the second patient cohort of an ongoing clinical trial indicate the positive safety and efficacy of AZP-3601 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism. The findings, from...
Colorectal Cancer Study Finds Benefit From Colonoscopy Screenings
The slight benefit could be attributed to a lower than expected adherence to screening requests. In what has become a hot debate on social media, new research shows only a small risk reduction of colorectal cancer and all-cause deaths comparing colonoscopies to usual care, likely caused by a smaller adherence to screenings than expected.
Wildland firefighters face another danger—an increased risk of long COVID
Lea Bossler stands for a portrait in Lolo National Forest, near her home in Missoula, Montana. Rebecca Stumpf/High Country NewsLong COVID affects more than 16 million Americans, and firefighters are at increased risk of getting it.
CDC Releases Updated Sickle Cell Surveillance Summary
Analyses like the Sickle Cell Data Collection (SCDC) have played prominent roles in establishing new SCD clinics, educating health care providers, guiding new research initiatives, and developing state health care policies. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared the first comprehensive description of its collaborative efforts to...
Health Care — Biden orders inquiry into ways to lower drug costs
Harrison Ford is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because he apparently doesn’t have enough iconic characters on his resume already. Today in health, President Biden signed an executive order to explore new ways of potentially lowering prescription drug costs. Welcome to Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the...
Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed
Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly.
An Overview of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
Biree Andemariam, MD: I think this discussion on quality of life has been so important and particularly for our audiences to really understand the impact of sickle cell disease on the day-to-day life of those living with it and their families that they’re there to support them. And thus, I think we can segue now into another important topic, which is how do we treat individuals with sickle cell disease? And thinking about that question, what are the unmet needs? But before we get to that, Elna, can you give us a brief overview of sickle cell disease and its pathophysiology?
Charles Vega, MD: Colorectal Cancer Screenings, Preventative Services
A discussion with Dr. Vega regarding colorectal cancer screenings, aspirin use recommendations, and the current state of healthcare. In an interview segment with HCPLive, Charles Vega, MD, UC Irvine Department of Family Medicine Health Sciences Clinical Professor, described his presentation at Pri-Med Midwest 2022. Vega elaborated on several points of...
Insomnia Prevalence High in Pregnant Women
Women who were socially isolated were more likely to have insomnia than women who were socially integrated. New research shows a high rate of insomnia symptoms among pregnant women, particularly during the second trimester. A team, led by Keiko Murakami, MPH, PhD, Tohoku Medical Megabank Organization, Tohoku University, estimated the...
The Role of JAK Inhibitors in Treatment of Vitiligo and Alopecia Areata
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Now we have a medication. Could you possibly explain what you think is the pathogenesis of vitiligo...and the role of the JAK inhibitor in that pathogenesis?. Brett King, MD, PhD: One of the fun things about JAK inhibitors in general is they have the potential to...
Michael Angarone, DO: Emerging Infectious Diseases, Vector-Borne Viruses
A discussion regarding highlights from Dr. Michael Angarone’s presentation on emerging infectious diseases. In an interview with HCPLive, Michael P. Angarone, DO, highlighted some key takeaways from his presentation for Pri-Med Midwest 2022. Angarone is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Northwestern’s Feinberg School of Medicine, and he has...
Robert Kushner, MD: Addressing the Importance of Lifestyle With Patients Who Have Diabetes, Obesity
Primary Care Physicians (PCPs) play a crucial role in endorsing lifestyle counseling and facilitating integrative care for their patients. “The development of semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly injection, and now tirzepatide 5-15 mg weekly self-injection, are the beginning of a whole new change in how we treat diabetes and obesity,” Robert Kushner, MD, Professor of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, said in an interview with HCPLive.
Clinical Implications of the Boxed Warning for Deucravacitinib
Jerry Bagel, MD, MS: Deucravacitinib was approved as an oral medication for the treatment of psoriasis with decent efficacy like adalimumab. The question I have for you is, do you think deucravacitinib will have the same box warnings as all the other oral JAK inhibitors?. Brett King, MD, PhD: This...
Tralokinumab Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis Not Associated With COVID-19 Severity
A recent study confirmed the safety of tralokinumab with regard to COVID-19 and related vaccinations. Research suggests that tralokinumab treatment for patients with severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not interfere with SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations or increase COVID-19 severity. Tralokinumab is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody used as a therapy to neutralize interleukin...
Relative Hyperglycemia Could Be an Important Marker of COVID-19 Disease Severity
The glycemic gap was a stronger predictor of in-hospital mortality among adults with diabetes or hyperglycemia hospitalized for COVID-19. Relative hyperglycemia may be an important marker of disease severity among adults with diabetes or hyperglycemia hospitalized for COVID-19, according to new findings. Defined as the difference between current plasma glucose...
