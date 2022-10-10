ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Adirondack Thunder kick off training camp

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flaps_0iTGVeHD00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Thunder kicked off training camp on Monday, starting at 10:30 a.m. All training camp days are open to the public, free of charge, as the Thunder ramp up for their two preseason games against the Reading Royals, at home on October 14 at 7 p.m., and away on October 15 at 7 p.m.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Following Monday, the rest of the Thunder training camp dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, October 11

  • Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12

  • Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.

Thursday, October 13

  • Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

The Thunder are ECHL affiliates of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets. All attendees, including season ticket holders, will be entered to win a four-pack to the home opener, which will take place on October 29, against the Worcester Railers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Unbeaten Schuylerville prepares for toughest test yet

After a trip to states last year, the Schuylerville football team is ranked number one in the state in Class C this year. But they haven't been challenged much over the last couple weeks. That'll change when they meet unbeaten Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren on Friday night in our 1st & 10 Game of the Week.
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Worcester, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police say missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead, mother is ‘prime suspect’

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police tell Nexstar’s WSAV that Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old child who has been missing for more than a week, is believed to be dead. Quinton’s mom, Leilani, has been identified as the prime suspect in the case by the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). No arrests have been made as of Wednesday night, CCPD said.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Thunder#Utica Comets#The Reading Royals#Echl#The New Jersey Devils#The Worcester Railers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police report that on October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Officers report the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway. According to police, as the two motorcyclists approached...
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy