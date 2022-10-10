Adirondack Thunder kick off training camp
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Adirondack Thunder kicked off training camp on Monday, starting at 10:30 a.m. All training camp days are open to the public, free of charge, as the Thunder ramp up for their two preseason games against the Reading Royals, at home on October 14 at 7 p.m., and away on October 15 at 7 p.m.
Following Monday, the rest of the Thunder training camp dates and times are as follows:
Tuesday, October 11
- Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.
Wednesday, October 12
- Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:40 p.m.
Thursday, October 13
- Ice time – 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
The Thunder are ECHL affiliates of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets. All attendees, including season ticket holders, will be entered to win a four-pack to the home opener, which will take place on October 29, against the Worcester Railers.
