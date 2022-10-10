ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father describes daughter, 14, killed in Creeslough explosion as ‘little gem’

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w16FU_0iTGVPzC00

The father of one of the victims of the Creeslough explosion has described her as a “little gem”.

Hugh Harper said his 14-year-old daughter Leona would be “very sorely missed” as it emerged the keen sports enthusiast was the last of the 10 people killed to be found amid the ruins of the blast site at a convenience store in the Co Donegal village.

“Leona was a little gem, very outgoing, very friendly, a lovely person, very quiet, laid-back, loved life, loved the outdoors, walking through fields, going fishing, spending time with friends, going to car shows,” Mr Harper told Co Donegal radio station Highland Radio.

He added: “She was very special, very, very special. She’s going to be very sorely missed.”

Leona’s mother Donna thanked the digger driver who found her body after a 24-hour search.

“I didn’t personally know the digger driver – a massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her,” she said.

“Twenty-four hours before we got her and she was the last taken out. The doctors and everything, everybody was amazing the way they treated the whole scene from start to finish with nothing more than respect.”

Ireland’s police force, An Garda Siochana, continues to investigate the cause of the blast in a building complex that included the service station and convenience store and residential apartments.

It is being treated as a “tragic accident”. A gas leak is one theory, it is believed.

The aunt of another of the 10 victims, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, has spoken of the young fashion designer’s pride and love for Creeslough.

Dolores Gallagher said her niece was due to start a new job in Belfast on Monday.

“On behalf of the entire family, we wanted to thank very much the neighbours in the locality in Creeslough who have been unbelievably kind and generous with their offers of help and the tactful way that everyone has been so supportive, including those other poor people who have been bereaved or have injured family members and loved ones and still managed to find the courage and strength to make contact to offer condolences,” she told Highland Radio.

“So, on behalf of the entire family, I’d like to thank everyone for that.

“Jessica was, as the photograph shows, the most beautiful young woman. She was very artistic, she qualified as a fashion designer. She was to start, finally, her job as a fashion designer today.

“Today was the day she was starting her new professional life as a fashion designer in Belfast and she had just finished her first commission.

“She was so proud of and loved her locality, she loved Creeslough so much. And when she was a student in Paris, one of her assignments was to work on something from home and she produced a beautiful picture of Muckish (Co Donegal mountain) in the moonlight.

“We took her remains home yesterday in the moonlight.”

The other eight victims were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who were in the shop to buy a birthday cake; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; and 49-year-old Martina Martin.

On Monday, King Charles extended his condolences to the people of Ireland following the “appallingly tragic” explosion.

In a message to the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, the King said his and the Queen Consort’s sympathies are with those who have lost loved ones.

“My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal,” he said.

“We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

“However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland.”

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, visited Creeslough on Monday.

He said he was “stunned by the tragic and horrific” explosion.

“I wanted to come here to express my concern, my love for the people here and also our deep gratitude to so many people who helped particularly on Friday evening and on Saturday to try to do what they could to recover, to rescue and to comfort all of those who are grieving or were injured,” he said.

Funeral arrangements for some of the victims have been announced.

Ms Gallagher’s funeral mass will take place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough on Tuesday morning.

Mr McGill’s will be in the same church on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr O’Flaherty’s funeral will be in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, nurses from Letterkenny hospital lined the road as the remains of Mr O’Flaherty was taken from a chapel in the town.

Mr O’Flaherty’s coffin was removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest in Letterkenny to be taken to a funeral home in Derrybeg ahead of his funeral.

His wife Tracey is a nurse in the hospital and her colleagues lined the road outside the chapel on Monday as the hearse drove past.

Earlier on Monday, a doctor who at was the scene said it was like a bomb had exploded.

Village GP Dr Paul Stewart knew eight of the victims, seven of whom were his patients.

Dr Stewart was conducting an evening surgery in nearby Dunfanaghy when the explosion happened.

He told the PA news agency: “I was at the scene an hour after the explosion. I grew up in the north during the Troubles, and it was like a bomb exploded and it reminded me of scenes we had in the 1970s.

“There were three fatalities taken out of the building and ambulances were taking the walking wounded to Letterkenny. There was girl trapped behind the counter. She could speak and they got her out soon and taken to hospital.

“She could tell rescuers who was at the till in front of her and those poor souls took the brunt of it.

There were local people tearing at the rubble and forming human chains and handing blocks to each other

Village GP Dr Paul Stewart

“The top two floors came into the shop. The back of the shop was blown out as well, so some people were able to escape through the back.

“There were local people tearing at the rubble and forming human chains and handing blocks to each other.

“We knew the names of the people who hadn’t come home and their family members were worried sick. Our worst fears were later confirmed.

“Creeslough has 400 people, so it’s about 2.5% of the population gone. There were heroic efforts made by local people. Two of the shop staff working on Friday went back into the shop twice to rescue people.

“It was a long night waiting for news but there was a huge effort by everyone. It is the worst tragedy we have ever had.

“I don’t know how we will put everything back together but we will get lots of support.”

Dr Stewart was involved in the emergency response in the aftermath of the blast. He was given the task of looking after the bodies of victims.

“Sadly I was put in charge of the fatalities. We had to find a quiet building,” he said.

“And then I was involved in trying to identify them and bringing in family members, so that was very difficult.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Distressed passenger films baby screaming throughout 29-hour flight

A passenger documented an ordeal he had on a “29 hour” flight to Berlin in a TikTok video, on which a child screamed for the duration of the journey.Footage shows Henry Beasley, member of New Zealand band Balu Brigada, sat on a plane while a child screeches in the background.The musician’s eye twitches as the child’s screams ring out across the aircraft.“The kid’s got some lungs,” Beasley said.“Great projection,” he added, rating a scream.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’

A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dutch crown princess Catherina-Amalia forced to move out of student flat over security threat

The Dutch crown princess has been forced to move out of her student accommodation and return to the royal palace due to heightened security threats, the royal family has said. Catherina-Amalia, 18, began studying a bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics in the University of Amsterdam in September. However, her student life was reduced to only going out to attend classes after increased security risks emerged after it was feared she could be targeted and kidnapped by criminal gangs. “She can hardly leave the house,” Queen Maxima said during a state visit to Sweden with...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eamon Martin
Person
Jessica Gallagher
The Independent

Headless murder victim ‘believed she had YouTube relationship with Charles’

A vulnerable woman believed she had a YouTube relationship with the Prince of Wales before she was murdered and her headless body dumped in woods, a court has been told.Mee Kuen Chong, known as Deborah, was allegedly attacked in her north-west London home by churchgoing friend Jemma Mitchell, 38, and carried off in a large blue suitcase last June 11.Fifteen days later, Mitchell allegedly hired a car and dumped Ms Chong’s decapitated body over 200 miles away in Salcombe, Devon, where it was found by a holidaying family.Mitchell admits being the person seen on CCTV carrying the suitcase but denies...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Michael#St Mary#Ireland#Violent Crime#Highland Radio
The Independent

Edinburgh theatre ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of death of Robbie Coltrane

An Edinburgh theatre has said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of Robbie Coltrane.Coltrane’s agent said the actor died aged 72 on Friday and thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk in Scotland, for their “care and diplomacy”.The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.In 1978, at the age of 28, he appeared in the first theatre production of The Slab Boys at the Traverse...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

881K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy