Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
erienewsnow.com
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27
In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
erienewsnow.com
Gas Leak, Repairs Close Road in Harborcreek Township
Part of a road in Harborcreek Township is closed while National Fuel Gas makes repairs after a gas leak Wednesday, a company spokesperson told Erie News Now. It was reported on Saltsman Rd. between Leprechaun Dr. and Ridge Pkwy. around 2:45 p.m. Someone who was digging in the area hit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) – A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Plans to Implement Body-Worn Cameras for K9 & Criminal Investigators
The Department of Corrections (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little announced the department has been awarded a federal grant to help fund a body camera program. The $90,000 grant came from the United States Department of Justice - Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funding was initially awarded to the Pennsylvania Commission...
erienewsnow.com
Scott Walker Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Credit Card Fraud Case
Millcreek Township Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify the suspect in a credit card fraud case. Detectives are attempting to identify the person in the photos as part of its investigation into a theft and fraudulent use of credit cards. Police did not disclose any further details...
Comments / 0