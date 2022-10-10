ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Vernon Township Shuts Down Volunteer Fire Department #27

In Crawford County, Vernon Township shut down Volunteer Fire Department #27, citing a mishandling of funds. According to township officials, the station ignored audit recommendations, had several fire chiefs removed due to failure to appropriately respond to fires, and owed over $200,000 to the state for a loan on a new truck, which was repossessed in 2017.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Gas Leak, Repairs Close Road in Harborcreek Township

Part of a road in Harborcreek Township is closed while National Fuel Gas makes repairs after a gas leak Wednesday, a company spokesperson told Erie News Now. It was reported on Saltsman Rd. between Leprechaun Dr. and Ridge Pkwy. around 2:45 p.m. Someone who was digging in the area hit...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) – A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic...
ELMIRA, NY
Scott Walker Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Scott Walker, former Republican governor of Wisconsin. Education: Attended Marquette University, 1986-1990. Is the first governor in US history to successfully survive a recall election. Left Marquette University before graduating. While a sophomore at Marquette, he unsuccessfully ran for student body president.
WISCONSIN STATE

