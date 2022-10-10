ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 103

Donna Brownlee
4d ago

What is there to Debate? The Person Broke into the House and the Dog protected His Home! ANYBODY Dum Enough to Break into a House that has a Big Dog deserves What They Get!!

Reply(4)
64
TheNativesRemain
4d ago

He protected his family, this should happen to everyone who thinks they can traumatize an innocent human being and change their life forever. I wish I was the dog for a second to teach anyone who steals a lesson. Also stop being lazy and go work and sacrifice like everyone else does. It’s easy to take, try working for it- or lose your arm and for sure your life. THIEF.

Reply
45
Rebecca Eiland
3d ago

The man broke into a house. He wasn't going to have tea with them he was there to harm the people that lived there or rob them. I think the dog should have taken his throat out. The dog is a hero in my eyes.

Reply(2)
36
Related
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bulls#Bull Dogs#House
insideedition.com

California Woman Plans to Sue Huntington Beach After Coyote Attacks Her Daughter

A California mom and her attorney announced they plan to sue the city of Huntington Beach after her daughter was attacked by a coyote. The ordeal happened five months ago during a beach outing with her family. The toddler's mother, Breanna Thacker, says city officials failed to follow through with plans to try to scare the coyotes away. The lawsuit comes as more coyotes are seen roaming residential neighborhoods.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home

A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
999M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy