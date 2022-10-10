Read full article on original website
Paris ISD collaborates with Mathews Auto Group to present GROWL Awards to teachers || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.”. Paris ISD principals named winners for the September GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Dakota Taylor, Bailee Ray, DeAnne Turner, Melanie Loughmiller, Officer Mike Ford, Adam Sutton, Ronald Dixon, and DeeAnn Hamner.
Odessa Vanderburg || Obituary
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Odessa Vanderburg, of Paris, Texas, was born to Connie Marie Sims and Herbert Stewart in Grant, Oklahoma on April 17, 1935. She departed this world on September 12, 2022. She was married to Donald J. Vanderburg (deceased) for 71 years, and is survived by three daughters: Becky Goza, Melany Martinez and Felecia Vanderburg. Odessa is survived by three siblings: Jane Vanderburg, Gary Tyler and Clem Tyler, and is preceded in death by additional siblings: Winona Hall, Earline Honsinger, Kenneth.
Paris Police adds two new officers
Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
Robert ‘Bob’ Stanley Addy Jr. || Obituary
Visitation will take place at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Friday, October 14th from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Paris Baptist Church under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Robert (Bob) Stanley Addy Jr. loved the plaque...
Choctaw Casino in Durant adds robot servers
“It’s exciting to see technology being used to meet customer demands,” stated Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. “It’s exciting to see technology being used to meet customer demands,” stated Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. The League in the Choctaw Casino/Resort in Durant...
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 14, 2022
Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 13, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Clarksville St at 10:40 P.M. on October 13, 2022. A white passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Church St. The vehicle collided with another vehicle as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville St. The driver, 29-year-old Jana Lynn Combs, of Sumner, Texas, was found to be intoxicated. Combs had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Combs was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Cooler weather is in the air for Lamar County || Sponsored by Whitaker Towing Service
Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. Winds are variable at 4 to 10 miles per hour. Today Lamar County can expect sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees. Winds are variable at 4 to 10 miles per hour. Tonight will offer clear skies with an overnight low of 56.
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
Local man attacks homeowner with a sledgehammer during burglary
Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officers were met by the victim. Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers were met...
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 14, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Atkinson,Jewelia Star Marie – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. Gipson,Dennis W – SPEEDING; SPEEDING; RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
