Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested 5 persons on October 13, 2022. Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200 block of Clarksville St at 10:40 P.M. on October 13, 2022. A white passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Church St. The vehicle collided with another vehicle as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville St. The driver, 29-year-old Jana Lynn Combs, of Sumner, Texas, was found to be intoxicated. Combs had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle. Combs was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO