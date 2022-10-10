Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fall foliage in full swing across the region
Bright yellow, orange, and red leaves are emerging across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Bright yellow, orange, and red leaves are emerging across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.
wfft.com
Local farmers say no pumpkin shortage this year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- When asked about a potential pumpkin shortage this year, Hilger Farms owner Joe Hilger simply answered: "no shortage here." Hilger said the person he buys from hasn't noticed a shortage and is keeping him stocked for the fall. "We buy a lot of pumpkins, and...
wfft.com
Vietnam veterans honored with commemorative book
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Dozens of Vietnam veterans were honored at the Veterans National Museum and Shrine Thursday. United States Marine Corps veteran Ottis Buroker said the event gave him and other veterans the recognition they didn't get when they came home from Vietnam. "We get more recognition now...
wfft.com
Absentee ballot numbers in Michigan show high voter turnout
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots and 150,000 have cast ballots for the general election, which is less than a month away. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-impact races - and a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine...
wfft.com
Increase in child respiratory illness concerning to health experts
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- Tennessee health experts are concerned about a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) popping up early in Middle Tennessee. There have been several cases in children, recently, which is earlier than usual. The symptoms include a runny nose and a cough. Doctors are instructing parents to watch out...
wfft.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
