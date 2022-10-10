ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

KYTV

Ozark Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new innovation center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Public Schools is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Innovation center. The building was made possible thanks to a $26.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue Ozark voters approved on the June 2, 2020, ballot. The Ozark innovation center is finally complete and has so...
KYTV

Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road

UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response.  Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
KYTV

Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV

Police investigate shooting near Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
KYTV

Greene County Commission approves ARPA awards for nonprofits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 12 awards to Greene County nonprofits that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This group of nonprofits is in the county’s Tier 3 ARPA designation, which has been categorized by the organization’s operating budget. The remaining Tier...
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are warning people about a “potential scam.”. Officers contacted several people wearing traffic vests at a busy intersection in Springfield, asking for donations for a teenager’s funeral. Springfield police say it violates city ordinances. Police say the panhandlers even walked into traffic to get money wearing bright vests. Police say they are seeing this in other nearby cities too.
KYTV

Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks. The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.
KYTV

Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder

AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
