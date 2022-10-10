Read full article on original website
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KYTV
Ozark Public Schools hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new innovation center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Public Schools is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the new Innovation center. The building was made possible thanks to a $26.5 million no-tax-increase bond issue Ozark voters approved on the June 2, 2020, ballot. The Ozark innovation center is finally complete and has so...
KYTV
Morrisville leaders raise concerns over tall grass owned by MoDOT
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Tall grass is causing safety concerns for drivers in Morrisville, and in some areas, the weeds are blocking traffic signs. The mayor and police chief say they contacted MoDOT several times starting in late August. “It’s quite tall and, in my opinion, is quite dangerous,” said...
Pierce City Fire Protection District battle house fire on Beech Road
UPDATE: Reports that the fire at 30628 Beech Road had rekindled just before 4:15 p.m. alerted Pierce City Fire Protection District for a full response. Mutual aid partners also responded to assist including Monett City Fire Dept, Monett Rural Fire, Sarcoxie Fire Dept and Sarcoxie Rural Fire Dept. PCFPD noted their busy day in a release of information online. NEWTON...
KYTV
Driver slams into Springfield business, leaves scene of crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car into a Springfield business. The driver slammed into Ozarks Elder Law on Ingram Mill around 1 a.m. on Friday. Investigators say the driver ran off before the police arrived. Owners say the vehicle damaged the entrance area of...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
KYTV
Red Flag Warning issued for the Ozarks Thursday; fire officials advise against outdoor burning
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of the Ozarks on Thursday. During a Red Flag warning, conditions are generally dry and windy, making it very easy for fires to spread. Fire officials in Taney County say outdoor burning is not recommended.
KYTV
Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee recommends where $7 million for homeless help should go
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Monday, October 11, the Springfield City Council will have its first opportunity to take up recommendations on what to do about federal ARPA funding for homeless services and affordable housing made by the council’s ARPA Review Committee. The recommendations total around $7 million, including...
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
KYTV
Police investigate shooting near Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting near a Springfield park. Officers responded to the shooting near Nichols Park near West Nichols and Eagle around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they found a man shot in the chest. Police considered his injuries as serious. Police have not...
KYTV
City leaders in Springfield recommend spending $7 million on services for the homeless
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield City Council ARPA Review Committee voted to recommend the allocation of approximately $7 million in funds to support homeless services and affordable housing projects. The committee drafted a bill for approval by the city council at the October 17 meeting. The proposal...
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
KYTV
Greene County Commission approves ARPA awards for nonprofits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission approved 12 awards to Greene County nonprofits that applied for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This group of nonprofits is in the county’s Tier 3 ARPA designation, which has been categorized by the organization’s operating budget. The remaining Tier...
KYTV
1 injured after shooting near Nichols Park; Police chief addresses rise in shots fired calls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department chief says that by the end of October, Springfield will surpass last year in the number of shots-fired calls. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Nichols Park. Officers say a man shot in the chest is in stable condition. Police say the shooter is not in custody.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the thief who stole a local dog rescue’s transport van
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - {ANCHOR} In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a local rescue needs your help to find a thief.. On Tuesday, 4 the Love of k9′s realized its transport van had been stolen. but thankfully, the community came together to help track it down. “All...
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are warning people about a “potential scam.”. Officers contacted several people wearing traffic vests at a busy intersection in Springfield, asking for donations for a teenager’s funeral. Springfield police say it violates city ordinances. Police say the panhandlers even walked into traffic to get money wearing bright vests. Police say they are seeing this in other nearby cities too.
KYTV
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police locate man missing in the Springfield, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man considered endangered. Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway. Police located him after midnight on Wednesday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
KYTV
Tractor Supply Store finalizes acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tractor Supply Store finalized its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, impacting several stores in the Ozarks. The company will acquire 81 stores and sell the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC, Bomgaars Supply, Inc. and Buchheit Enterprises, Inc. The selloff impacts several stores in the Ozarks.
KYTV
Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from a breeder
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued seven dogs from the facility of a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. The Humane Society of Missouri coordinated the rescue with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the...
KYTV
160 participate in naturalization ceremony in Springfield 160 participate in naturalization ceremony in Springfield
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case. The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas...
