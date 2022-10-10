SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department chief says that by the end of October, Springfield will surpass last year in the number of shots-fired calls. The most recent shooting happened Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. at Nichols Park. Officers say a man shot in the chest is in stable condition. Police say the shooter is not in custody.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO