therecord-online.com
Greg, beloved delivery driver for Renovo area retires
RENOVO, PA – There is no shortage of love in the Borough of Renovo this week. Adding to that showcase of love is the thanks and appreciation for many years of service to western Clinton County. The Record was made aware of posts to social media earlier this week...
therecord-online.com
Flaming Foliage Festival ready to please you
RENOVO, PA – Everything appears in perfect alignment for the 73rd annual presentation of western Clinton County’s Flaming Foliage Festival. The festival runs three days, Friday through Sunday, and the leaves and weather should be near perfect. The forecast for Saturday afternoon’s big parade is ideal: a high of 69 degrees, mostly sunny skies, and southwesterly winds.
therecord-online.com
Lou’s View
We hear stories of headless ghosts all the time. I can easily name three within Clinton County alone. The headless ghost has become something of a trope, really, due to how many dead people are apparently running around without their heads. But how about a footless ghost? Well, there’s at...
therecord-online.com
“Craft Show” Luncheon Set For October 26
LOCK HAVEN, PA- On Wednesday, October 26 The Lock Haven Christian Women’s Connection will enjoy their “Craft Show” Luncheon. The program will be held at the Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal Street, Allison Township. There is always good food, lots of fun and music and gifted speakers that help inform and inspire ladies to make a most memorable day.
therecord-online.com
KCSD: New Liberty-Curtin School could open as soon as 2025 school year
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Keystone Central School District now has a timeline as the district looks to construct a new Liberty-Curtin Elementary School in Blanchard. Thursday night’s school board meeting heard superintendent Jacquelyn Martin provide an update from Jeff Straub with consultant Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates. That firm earlier this month had presented the community with a list of options toward upgrading or replacing the present Blanchard school, with the consensus new construction made the most sense.
therecord-online.com
Free new shoes for kids on Oct. 15
LOCK HAVEN, PA — The Shoe Bank will be open this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Eligible kids and teens can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes. Children or teens, up to age 18, may pick out free new shoes, socks, and books every six months at the Lock Haven Area Shoe Bank. They are eligible if their family has Compass and lives in Clinton County or in the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area. Families who don’t have Compass may be referred by an agency.
therecord-online.com
Seth Nelson, original outdoorsman of the PA Wilds
KEATING, PA- As the days tend to get colder and shorter, it’s a reminder to local residents in rural Pennsylvania that hunting and trapping seasons are quickly sneaking up on all of us. You can’t talk of such seasons in this end of the county without somebody mentioning the original pioneer of the outdoors for Clinton County.
therecord-online.com
Downtown Rotary Club offers open house Oct. 25
LOCK HAVEN, PA — I want to help my community, but I don’t have the time. I believe in world peace, but I’m just one person. If thoughts like these have ever crossed your mind, try some Rotary magic. Members of Rotary know that when everyone gives a little time and effort, something really big can get done!
therecord-online.com
New Clinton Country Club owners reach out to community
MILL HALL, PA- A staple in Clinton County since 1908, Clinton Country Club (CCC) is now under new local ownership promising modern and advanced ideas and offering new promotions for the century-old landmark. Known for its rolling picturesque 18-hole golf course, Clinton County Club is situated between Fishing and Bald Eagle Creek in Bald Eagle Township.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Football set to honor former coach Jack Fisher Saturday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven football team will honor former coach Jack Fisher Saturday, Oct. 15. The Bald Eagles host Bloomsburg at 1 p.m. Coach Fisher, a Lock Haven Football Hall of Famer, led the Bald Eagles as head coach for nine seasons from 1978-86. “I am...
therecord-online.com
CM volleyball bests Williamsport in four sets
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain volleyball team held its annual Pink-Out contest in their home gym on Tuesday and defeated Williamsport, three sets to one. Coach Chipp McCann’s team took sets one and two by 25-18 and 25-22 scores; Williamsport the third set by a 25-19 score; and the Lady Wildcats wrapping up the contest with a 25-8 score in the fourth set.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County joins Office of Attorney General’s treatment initiative
HARRISBURG, PA —Attorney General Josh Shapiro Friday announced that Clinton County has joined the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI), a program launched by Attorney General Shapiro in collaboration with law enforcement that provides assistance to Pennsylvanians suffering from substance use disorder in enrolling in treatment services. Eighteen counties across the Commonwealth have previously joined the LETI program.
therecord-online.com
Lewisburg downs CM girls’ soccer
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Lewisburg made the Thursday trek to Central Mountain High School with a 9-5 record and a third-place spot in the HAC 1 standings. Not an easy game for the Lady Wildcats as it was the second game in three days and the beginning of three games in a row. As noted by Lady ‘Cat coach Ryan Veltri, it is not an easy schedule and even more daunting to have a couple of the league leaders within the same week. The result was a 5-0 win for the visitors.
therecord-online.com
CM boys’ soccer notches road win over Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA – Traveling to Shamokin on Wednesday night, the Central Mountain boys’ soccer team looked to bounce back after their loss on Monday. Monday’s game with Jersey Shore saw some great play, but the Wildcats were unable to capitalize in their opportunities. Coach Billy Hook, after the 6-1 Wednesday win over Shamokin, said “The boys capitalized phenomenally tonight.”
therecord-online.com
Little Pine State Park lake drawdown starts Monday
WATERVILLE, PA – Beginning on Monday, Oct. 17, Little Pine State Park will begin a gradual, partial drawdown of Little Pine Lake (up to 3 feet) in order to reach necessary levels to complete maintenance around the boat launch and beach areas. The boat launch will be closed during this drawdown.
