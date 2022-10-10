BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Lewisburg made the Thursday trek to Central Mountain High School with a 9-5 record and a third-place spot in the HAC 1 standings. Not an easy game for the Lady Wildcats as it was the second game in three days and the beginning of three games in a row. As noted by Lady ‘Cat coach Ryan Veltri, it is not an easy schedule and even more daunting to have a couple of the league leaders within the same week. The result was a 5-0 win for the visitors.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO