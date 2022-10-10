ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
Fox News

Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms

Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
KANSAS STATE
CNN

Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump

One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKBN

Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race

As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate

Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

