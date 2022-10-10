Read full article on original website
SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden
Sean Hannity broke down the "clear-cut way" to increase America's supply of oil, gas, as OPEC+ announces its decision to cut oil production on "Hannity."
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
October surprise? Why OPEC's planned price hike could pummel Democrats
The November midterms are fast approaching and a sharp rise in gas prices could upset Democrats' plans to hold the House and Senate. Here's what could happen as the clock ticks down.
Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil
Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to disclose more than $680,000 of his wife's income in filings over a decade ago has re-emerged as she is set to meet with the House of Representatives January 6 committee. Lawyer and conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas was paid $686,589 by...
Kentucky voters aren't waiting on Trump
One year into Trump’s presidency, CNN’s Poppy Harlow returns to Beattyville, Kentucky, where more than half of the residents live in poverty. They’re still hopeful the President will help their Appalachian community, but are not waiting on Washington to bring change.
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Fact-checking the ads in Vance-Ryan U.S. Senate race
As Ohio's two U.S. Senate candidates prepare to take the debate stage Monday evening, NBC4 Investigates dissected claims made in attack ads from Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and Republican venture capitalist JD Vance to see how true those claims are.
Trump’s comment that JD Vance is an ‘ass-kisser’ thrown at his face during bad-tempered Ohio debate
Representative Tim Ryan threw back former president Donald Trump’s words at his Republican opponent JD Vance in their debate for Ohio’s open Senate seat on Monday evening.Toward the end of the debate, Mr Ryan hit out at Mr Vance for seeking Mr Trump’s endorsement. During a rally in Youngstown last month, Mr Trump pointed to Mr Vance, who he has endorsed, for courting him.“JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much,” Mr Trump said at the time.“And that's bad, because that means JD Vance is going to do whatever he wants,” Mr Ryan said.Mr Ryan also...
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
After OPEC oil cut, Washington Post claims Biden’s foreign policy with Saudi Arabia has ‘failed’ ‘badly’
The Washington Post editorial board hammered President Biden after OPEC decided to cut its oil production, claiming it shows Biden's foreign policy failed.
