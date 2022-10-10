Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: How Do Patriots Conquer Cleveland?
"Orange" you glad the New England Patriots are back in the win column?. Momentum is slowly starting to trickle back into the side of the Flying Elvises helmets after a visit from Pat Patriot. New England will look to create a winning streak against those with the orange helmets on Sunday afternoon when they battle the Cleveland Browns on the road in an early AFC showdown. The Patriots have split the AFC North portion of their schedule, topping Pittsburgh on the road before dropping their home opener against Baltimore.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs
Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes has mastered this art in the midst of some epic KC Chiefs comebacks
The deficit was 14, soon to be 17, and as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook his head and then jogged to the sideline, he thought of a strategy. On many occasions, Mahomes sits alongside offensive coaches on the bench, where together they analyze the finer points of coverages, pass protections and their potential responses to them.
Wichita Eagle
Sunday’s KC vs. Buffalo Bills AFC showdown promises peak drama. Here’s how Chiefs win
Two of the NFL’s best teams meet Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs play host to the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The showdown between 4-1 teams is a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round game, won in overtime by the Chiefs. And with superstar...
Wichita Eagle
Why Brandon Aiyuk Could Have a Breakout Game Against the Falcons
When Kyle Shanahan was asked last week about the underutilization of George Kittle as a receiver, Shanahan essentially said, "It will take care of itself." Then on the very first play against the Panthers, Shanahan dialed up a play with Kittle as the primary target. There was a clear concerted effort to get Kittle the ball early on and involved in the offense until he fumbled. Even though he didn't have a major impact as a receiver, just getting him involved was enough to keep the offense balanced.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
13 Seconds? How the Bills Got Over It
The day after the Bills lost to the Dolphins in Week 3, Josh Allen wanted to share a meal with some of his closest friends on the team. Stefon Diggs has heard about Allen’s prodigiousness on the grill. But after playing in extreme heat that left him and his teammates exhausted, Diggs was willing to forgive the meal of order-in pizza and chicken wings.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Dolphins Predictions: Which First-Year Head Coach Wins in Week 6?
Can the Vikings stretch their winning streak to four games? All that's standing in their way is a Dolphins team quarterbacked by third-stringer Skylar Thompson, a seventh-round rookie who made his NFL debut last week in a loss to the Jets. Still, this won't be easy. It's just the second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 6 Game Against Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge game against the Buffalo Bills coming up on Sunday, and the team has a lengthy injury report heading into the matchup. Following Thursday's practice, a whopping 14 Chiefs appeared on the team's injury report. That was without rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, whose practice window from his stint on the injured reserve list required him to not have any official designation. The good news for Kansas City is that of those 14 players, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Thursday. That was widely viewed as an extremely positive sign heading into Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers
The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers RB Najee Harris Has Been Playing With Steel Plate in His Cleat
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers second-year running back Najee Harris has been wearing a steel plate in his cleat to help his recovery from a lisfranc sprain he suffered in training camp. Harris missed a little over a month during the summer after going down in Latrobe with a foot injury....
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones
The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Andre Dillard Has a Chance to Play, but Who Gets Cut to Make Room for Him?
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a good chance Andre Dillard plays Sunday. That’s what Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning in his final press conference before the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a titanic Sunday night matchup between two of the top teams in the NFC East. “He’s close...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Analysis: "The Ravens have a more talented roster and already won a game at MetLife Stadium this season, beating the Jets 24-9 in the opener. The Giants, off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2009, are coming off an emotional win over the Packers in London. The Ravens are 2-0 in road games this year, and 19-7 (.731) overall in road games started by Jackson. The Giants are 4-1 in close games this season and each of their five games this season has been decided by eight points or less. New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail."
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets but outside linebacker Rashan Gary was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report of the week. Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and...
Wichita Eagle
‘Cooper Kupp of RBs’: Rams Coach Has Unique Praise for Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey
The Los Angeles Rams boast receiver Cooper Kupp, arguably one of the league's most unique players, headed into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. The dominance of Kupp has become expected at this point in his six-year career despite the fact he looks like he could be a fan cheering from the stands.
Comments / 0