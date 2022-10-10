Read full article on original website
FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high
Global stock markets had a rollercoaster ride on Thursday after initially slumping into the red, and then dramatically recovering, after US inflation came in above expectations for September. In London, the FTSE 100 (^FTSE) ended almost 0.4% higher on the day, making up some of its losses after plunging to...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks roar back after sinking on hot inflation data
U.S. stocks recovered Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street looked to shake off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up about 3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 900 points, or 3.12%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%
U.S. stocks powered higher Thursday from large early-session drops as Wall Street shook off inflation data that showed consumer prices climbed more than expected. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up nearly 3%, marking its biggest intraday comeback since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged higher by more than 800 points, or 2.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 2.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield moved closer to 4%.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Stocks end broadly lower on Wall Street, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerge about inflation.
Nutanix stock soars as company explores sale
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Nutanix amid reports that the company is exploring a sale.
September inflation report: Grocery prices are still on the rise
The September 2022 Consumer Price Index report shows that food, along with other resources are continuing to climb in cost.
