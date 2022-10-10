FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO