Fort Wayne, IN

Larry Taylor Jr
4d ago

I'd still vote for him. Just look around and you can see how good he's been for Fort Wayne. Everyone makes misstakes. Stop being so judemental

Reply
12
Leonard Smith
4d ago

He has handed off deals to family members making them all rich !! Wake up !!! Yes we all do make mistakes but ,, Come’on man !!!!

Reply(1)
5
Tony Hormann
3d ago

If people have money then they will vote for him. He is a Democrat for the wealthy 🧐 just name your price. He turned on the public just a couple years ago. Money talks, crooks walk.

Reply(1)
4
 

WANE-TV

Early voting begins in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Early voting is underway in Fort Wayne as of Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can see a sample ballot here, but the big races being voted on in this election include U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, County Sheriff, and County Commissioners for the 3rd district among other positions.
WANE-TV

Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
WANE-TV

Was Mayor Henry given preferential bail after OWI?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday night, Mayor Tom Henry was given his own recognizance, or “OR,” bail after being arrested for operating under the influence. Henry’s first interaction with police was around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was not released from jail until around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when he was released on his own recognizance.
WANE-TV

Allen County Coroner identifies two stabbing victims from Thursday evening and Friday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner has identified the two stabbing victims who died in separate incidents Thursday evening and Friday morning. Robert Lee Higginbotham, 38 of Fort Wayne, who sought aid at the downtown Fort Wayne fire station on Main Street Thursday around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, died from a stab wound to the torso, the coroner said. His death is the 20th homicide in Allen County this year.
WANE-TV

Rainbow trout to be stocked in Fort Wayne, Huntington

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Roughly 2,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in seven different Indiana locations by the end of the month. DNR plans to stock two locations in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington with trout measuring 12-14 inches long. At the Fort Wayne locations, fishing can take place after 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.
WANE-TV

TRAA: 80 percent compliance on ‘Priority 1’ calls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority reached an 80 percent compliance on “Priority 1” calls for the month of September, officials touted in a media release on Friday. It’s the first month since April 2021 that the organization’s response time has been at...
fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman dies in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
