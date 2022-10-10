A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.

