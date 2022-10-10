Read full article on original website
Arthur Hansen
4d ago
and this will do what? you don't have enough cops to respond you need to face it you have lost this city its all your fault you did this to your citizens. you have allowed drugs to be made sold and used on your streets you allowd criminals to roam free you pass laws that only law-abiding people follow. maybe it's time to allow the cops to get the bad guys and lock them up and keep them there. it's your job. please do something
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Resident Arrested in Walnut Creek Fatal Crash
According to the Walnut Creek Police Department, an arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run vehicle crash. Police arrested Arck Marquez Ramirez Jr., 29 of Brentwood, in the incident. According to police, Walnut Creek Police have arrested Arck Ramirez for the Hit and Run Collision that resulted...
San Leandro police: Man confesses to killing armored truck guard he previously worked with
Investigators say that the suspect had previously worked for the security company - in fact he worked with the victim for five days and was familiar with the route.
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
East Oakland victim apparently bludgeoned to death
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A person was found dead in Oakland on Wednesday from apparent blunt force trauma, police said Thursday. Police were told at 7:53 p.m. of the discovery in the 2500 block of 82nd Avenue and are investigating the death as the 104th slaying in the city this year. Police sent officers to […]
Police: Man arrested after stealing catalytic converter in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) […]
1 person dies after morning shooting near park in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland on Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on the 600 block of 11th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found evidence that there was a shooting but could not find a victim. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
SFist
Man Fatally Stabbed In Castro Safeway Parking Lot
A fatal stabbing occurred Tuesday evening in the notoriously sketchy parking lot of the Castro Safeway shopping plaza. The stabbing was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of Market Street, during a typically bustling weekday evening in the Castro/Duboce Triangle area. As Bay Area News Group reports, the victim, who has not been publicly named, was treated at the scene by paramedics and later died at the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail...
Vallejo police: Year’s supply of meth discovered in stolen car, according to Thursday Facebook post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – One pound of methamphetamine was discovered in a stolen car, along with a firearm and a weight scale, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The discovery was made after an officer “observed a stolen vehicle traveling past his patrol unit,” a Facebook post from Vallejo police stated. The suspect driving the […]
Arrest made in Daly City home invasion, robbery of elderly woman
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 70-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed after three men entered her Daly City home on Sept. 28, KRON4 reported. Security video shows at least one of the suspects dressed up as a utility worker. An arrest in the home invasion on the 100 block of Los Olivos Avenue was […]
No injuries reported after crews knock down fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. No injuries were reported from a fire at a structure on Harlan Street. Officials reported the fire happened at 12:50 p.m. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show a door was knocked […]
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents
Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area. Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses. Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:. San Jose police said...
KMPH.com
2 wanted for string of robberies in Modesto, targeting the elderly wearing jewelry
MODESTO, Calif. — A man and a woman are wanted after police say they are responsible for a string of robberies targeting the elderly for their jewelry in Modesto. The police department is warning the public about the pair dressed in Middle Eastern clothing, ages 30 to 40. The...
Vallejo police officer fired over 2020 deadly shooting through windshield
VALLEJO, Calif. — A police officer who in 2020 fired a rifle five times through the windshield of an unmarked police vehicle, fatally shooting a San Francisco Bay Area man, was fired last week for violating several police department policies, authorities said. The Vallejo police officer who fatally shot...
Vallejo officer who killed 22-year-old through windshield fired
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The police officer who shot and killed a 22-year-old through the windshield of his police car has been fired. The Vallejo Police Department made the announcement Oct. 3 that an officer had been fired “per findings of a neutral and independent third-party investigation,” and the family of Sean Monterrosa identified that […]
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
calmatters.network
Coroner IDs driver killed in head-on crash in Livermore last week
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed the identity of a man who died in a head-on collision along North Vasco Road just outside the Livermore city limits last week. The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau identified the decedent as 28-year-old Chad Flores. A GoFundMe created online to support Flores’ family describes the late Brentwood man as “an incredible boyfriend, father, son and brother” who is survived by his girlfriend and his young daughter.
