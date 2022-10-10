Read full article on original website
Related
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
ABC6.com
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
fallriverreporter.com
FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison in kidnapping and death of 23-year-old Boston woman
BOSTON – A Rhode Island man was sentenced Tuesday concerning the death of a Massachusetts woman. 36-year-old Louis D. Coleman of Providence was sentenced by Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV to mandatory life in prison without parole concerning the kidnapping and killing of 23-year-old Jassy Correia of Boston. Coleman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Holyoke raid leads to 2 arrests, seizure of heroin, cocaine and ‘weapons of war’
HOLYOKE - A month ago, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stood alongside Mayor Joshua Garcia and Police Chief David Pratt outside City Hall, promising residents of the Paper City that they were united in efforts to combat a spike in violent crime in the city. Today, the district attorney...
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
WCAX
Mass. man arrested for drug trafficking in Vt. after high-speed chase
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A man from Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into Vermont, and police said he didn’t come quietly. The Windham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a car speeding on Interstate 91 in Westminster on Sept. 29. As the deputy got...
Register Citizen
Rhode Island prison warden arrested in Connecticut on felony domestic violence charges
Connecticut State Police have charged a Rhode Island prison warden with felony assault in connection with a domestic incident. Daniel Martin, 56, was arrested Aug. 10 at his Killingly home, along with his wife, Kimberly Martin. Police initially charged Daniel Martin with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct, but the charges were upgraded to second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation. Kimberly Martin was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Charlene Casey found guilty in South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old
BOSTON – Jurors found Charlene Casey guilty Wednesday in the 2018 South Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath.Wednesday marked the first full day of deliberations after jurors got the case Tuesday afternoon.Casey was found guilty of negligent motor vehicle homicide. Sentencing will take place at a later date. Casey faces up to 2.5 years in the House of Correction. Prosecutors said Casey caused the crash by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into Colin's stroller.The defense argued during the trial that the van played a bigger...
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
WCVB
More ex-eBay execs sentenced in cyberstalking attack on Massachusetts couple
BOSTON — Two more former eBay executives were sentenced Tuesday in connection with a "bizarre" cyberstalking campaign to intimidate a Massachusetts couple after they posted critical comments about the online retailer. Stephanie Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence, was sentenced to one year and one day in...
Driver charged after driving into truck in South Hadley
South Hadley police have filed charges against a driver whose car flipped over after he crashed into a truck.
WNAW 94.7
Pittsfield, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wnaw.com
Comments / 1