Dallas, TX

Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs

Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Must Win These Key Matchups To Beat Chargers

The Denver Broncos received a mini-bye ahead of Week 6. It's a timely rest, as Monday night's bout will be the toughest opponent Denver will have faced in its first six games. The Broncos are looking to get back to winning ways against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. While Denver sits in third place in the AFC West, the Chargers are in second place with a 3-2 record.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Packers-Jets Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets but outside linebacker Rashan Gary was listed as questionable on Friday’s final injury report of the week. Gary was added to the injury report on Thursday and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Is the 49ers Defense in Danger of Unraveling With Injuries Piling up?

No matter what year it is, a common theme with the San Francisco 49ers will always be injuries. This time around it is the injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Almost the entire starting lineup of the 49ers defense is out or has missed time due to injuries. It is insane to see, especially considering the defense is still the best in the league. It’s a credit to the job of DeMeco Ryans and their depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Predictions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Analysis: "The Ravens have a more talented roster and already won a game at MetLife Stadium this season, beating the Jets 24-9 in the opener. The Giants, off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2009, are coming off an emotional win over the Packers in London. The Ravens are 2-0 in road games this year, and 19-7 (.731) overall in road games started by Jackson. The Giants are 4-1 in close games this season and each of their five games this season has been decided by eight points or less. New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI

