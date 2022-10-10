OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will beat the New York Giants in Week 6, according to almost all of the predictions. Analysis: "The Ravens have a more talented roster and already won a game at MetLife Stadium this season, beating the Jets 24-9 in the opener. The Giants, off to their best start since opening 5-0 in 2009, are coming off an emotional win over the Packers in London. The Ravens are 2-0 in road games this year, and 19-7 (.731) overall in road games started by Jackson. The Giants are 4-1 in close games this season and each of their five games this season has been decided by eight points or less. New York will try to keep Jackson off the field by feeding Barkley the ball. This could keep the game close but the Ravens have enough talent to prevail."

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO