Cass County, MI

cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man dies after semi-truck crashes into U.P. gas station, starts ‘extensive’ fire

L’ANSE, MI – A Michigan man died after a semi-truck crashed into a gas station, igniting a large fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, a semi-truck driven by a 22 year-old male from Illinois crashed into gas pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’anse at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.
L'ANSE, MI
threeriversnews.com

Color Tour brings crowds for fun, food, and fall colors

ST. JOSEPH AND CASS COUNTIES — Thousands of people from around the area, and even out of state, came out to experience the fall colors of both St. Joseph and Cass counties last weekend. The Fall Color Tour, put on by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, occurred...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
