First time player from Jackson County wins $25,000 a year for life
LANSING, MI -- The first time was a charm for 77-year-old Mark Watson of Jackson County as he brought home a jackpot prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of his life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. “I had never played the Lucky For Life...
Wayne County man wins $5.42M jackpot, 2nd largest sold on Michigan Lottery website
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County man had a little extra money to spend and now he has a lot more as he won a $5.42 million Lotto 47 jackpot recently. The winner matched all six numbers drawn -- 02-05-14-30-32-42 -- for the Sept. 28 drawing to win the grand prize.
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
Cass County man wins $500K in instant-win game
The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Decatur at a Short Stop Convenience Store on Sherwood Street.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
The Ghost Town of Osceola, Michigan: Just One Mine Shaft Remains
The ghost town of Osceola in Houghton County was/is an unincorporated community that was conglomerated with a bunch of other copper towns in the Keweenaw Peninsula. This is not to be confused with Osceola County which is just west of Clare, or Osceola Township in Livingston County. Nope - this is wayyy up in the U.P.
Colorado fishermen cited for poaching 460 pounds of salmon in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI -- State conservation officers cited a group of Colorado fishermen for illegally taking more than 460 pounds of salmon in Northern Michigan, then donated the fish to local families. State Department of Natural Resources conservation officers were on Manistee River fish patrol near the Tippy Dam when...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days
INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
Police investigating larceny of lime green Chevy Camaro in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- State police are investigating the larceny of a lime green Chevy Camaro in White Pigeon. Police said a man used a fraudulent cashier’s check on Oct. 2 to purchase the 2020 Camaro from a person in the 16000 block of Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township.
Live Powerball numbers for 10/12/22; jackpot worth $420 million
LANSING, MI -- The third largest Powerball jackpot of the year could be yours as the estimated jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 12 is worth $420 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $215.2 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s...
Country club plans golf course at site once eyed for homeless housing in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A site once eyed to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness is now being developed as a new nine-hole golf course expansion by the Kalamazoo Country Club. Plans for the development are waiting approval through the city of Kalamazoo’s site plan review process. The property, located just...
Michigan man dies after semi-truck crashes into U.P. gas station, starts ‘extensive’ fire
L’ANSE, MI – A Michigan man died after a semi-truck crashed into a gas station, igniting a large fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, a semi-truck driven by a 22 year-old male from Illinois crashed into gas pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’anse at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday.
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
Formerly House of David, Eden Springs Park in Benton Harbor Offering Halloween Train Rides
We've talked a lot before about the House of David in Benton Harbor and the storied history they made in Southwest Michigan, but these last few months of 2022 they'll be focusing their energy on helping people ring in the holidays. Now known as Eden Springs Park located at 739...
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
Man accused of driving drunk, killing Western Michigan student headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of driving drunk during a crash that killed a Western Michigan University student is headed toward a jury trial. Angel Hostiguin, 22, is charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.
Michigan man to plead guilty to Planned Parenthood arson in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man has agreed to plead guilty to starting a fire at the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood location in July. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, agreed to plead guilty to one count of arson, according to court records in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan.
Color Tour brings crowds for fun, food, and fall colors
ST. JOSEPH AND CASS COUNTIES — Thousands of people from around the area, and even out of state, came out to experience the fall colors of both St. Joseph and Cass counties last weekend. The Fall Color Tour, put on by the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce, occurred...
Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
Salem’s Haunted House opens in South Bend this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Michiana homeowners are gearing up for Halloween in big ways, including one South Bend man who created a haunted house in his backyard. Tim Seward started ‘Salem’s Haunted House’ 5 five years ago, and he’s expanded every year since. The...
