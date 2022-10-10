ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man accused of groping women at downtown Madison bar arrested

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Sunday who they said groped multiple women at a downtown bar.

Police said the incidents happened inside a bar in the 200 block of West Gorham Street. The man also allegedly tried to threaten people and start fights in the bar.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of disorderly conduct. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

