Man accused of groping women at downtown Madison bar arrested

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Sunday who they said groped multiple women at a downtown bar.

Police said the incidents happened inside a bar in the 200 block of West Gorham Street. The man also allegedly tried to threaten people and start fights in the bar.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and three counts of disorderly conduct. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.