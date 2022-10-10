Read full article on original website
Ruth Alice Sloan
STOUGHTON – Ruth A. Sloan, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was born on Nov. 30, 1943, in Portage, the daughter of Norman and Alice Jennings. Ruth graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1966. She married Samuel Sloan on July 1, 1967. Ruth loved her career as a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, beginning in El Monte, Calif., and continuing in Madison at Schenk Elementary for 32 years. She was a very devoted teacher and loved her students.
Betty Elaine Brereton
LODI – Betty Elaine Brereton, age 93, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Haven Hills. She was born on March 12, 1929, in Mt. Horeb, the daughter of Theodore and Ruth (Heiser) Thompson. Betty graduated from Barneveld High School in 1947. On Nov. 3, 1956, she...
Russell J. “Russ” Lerum
MADISON – Russell J. “Russ” Lerum, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care. 5203 Monona Drive.
Frank Anthony Jennaro
MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
Suzanne Eileen Ennis
DODGEVILLE – Suzanne Eileen Ennis, age 59, of Dodgeville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on March 26, 1963, in Bellview, Wash., the daughter of James and Catherine (Davis) Ennis. Suzanne attended Walden High School in...
Linda M. Steckling
Madison – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Linda M. Steckling, loving friend, passed away at age 59. Linda was born on November 15, 1962, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Katherine Geraldine Strelow Meeks. Linda lived at home until she was three years old. At age three she moved to Central Wisconsin Center for the.
Diane Hubred
STOUGHTON – Diane M. Hubred, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on Oct. 30, 1955, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Arthur Haarklau and Arlene (Jorgenson) Haarklau. Diane graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973. After retiring from a career at...
Barbara Ann Kittleson
STOUGHTON – Barbara Ann Kittleson, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, during a brief stay at Skaalen Heritage Center. She was born on Aug. 10, 1942, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Regina (Esser) Anderson. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Stoughton. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Kittleson in 1958, up until LeRoy’s passing in 2007.
Janet Marie Gerken
Janet Marie Gerken, 81, of Richland Center died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Harvest Guest Home, where she had been a resident for the past 6 years. She was born on October 17, 1940, the daughter of Archie and Fern (Henthorn) Gerken. Janet graduated from Richland Center High School in 1959. She worked behind the candy counter at Schultz Brothers Dime Store until it closed. Janet then worked at the Richland Hospital in housekeeping until her retirement.
Margaret Retrum
Margaret Retrum passed away October 2, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Richland Center, WI. Margaret was born July 30, 1923, near Argyle, Wisconsin to parents Carl and Barbara Wenger, who had immigrated from Switzerland. Margaret grew up in Argyle, graduated from Argyle High School and attended secretarial school in Madison. She married Robert Retrum in 1943, and after the war they settled in Richland Center where Robert opened his office of Chiropractic. Margaret helped Robert in this and other endeavors over many years.
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was 90 years old from Blue River, Platteville, and Lancaster. Belva was born May 29th, 1932, she was the fourth child born to Roy and Rose (Meade) Schwingel in Blue River, Wisconsin. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1950 and also attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Belva received the Lord Jesus as her Savior on July 8, 1958, and for most of her life worshipped with the saints at the Beetown Gospel Hall. On August 2, 1959, she married Frank Studnicka of Blue River, WI. Her teaching experiences were in Hanson Rural School-WI, Brindley Rural School-WI, Wolcott School-MI, Quito Ecuador-South America, Rio Elementary-WI, Tyler School-WI, Hazel Green Elementary-WI, Lincoln School-WI and Platteville-WI. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking and reading.
Alton Marvin Mitmoen
MADISON – Alton Marvin ”Al” Mitmoen, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Oak Park Place Autumn Lane. He was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Town of Forward, Wis., the son of Albert and Alpha (Swenson) Mitmoen. Al attended Mount...
Joseph Thomas Augustine
MADISON – Joseph Thomas Augustine, age 70, of Madison, was called home on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 25, 1951, …and didn’t let anyone forget. He was the second child of Joseph and Janet (Thill) Augustine. Tom...
Gerald Platt
OREGON – Gerald Platt, age 84, passed away peacefully in his home in Oregon, Wis., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Gerald, known by loved ones as Jerry, was born in Lancaster, Wis., on April 23, 1938, to Graydon and Jeanette Platt. He met the love of his life, Marlene Kamps, in Belmont and they were married in 1957.
Robert William Blint
STOUGHTON – Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton, Wis. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Matthew C. Brandt
Matthew C. Brandt, 53, of Platteville, WI, formerly of Benton & Gratiot, WI passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Complete arrangements are pending. To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Matthew C. Brandt, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store. COPYRIGHT 2022...
