ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Camden County hosts theater performers from across Georgia

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – High school and community drama programs from all over the state of Georgia came together at Camden County High School for the 2022 Georgia Theater Conference. The conference is a 58-year-old volunteer service organization that brings working professionals, students, and community theater enthusiasts into the...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community

Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Duval County, FL
Society
County
Duval County, FL
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, FL
Society
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville sheriff candidates are breaking records with millions in fundraising. Who are their top donors?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars have poured into the highly competitive race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville. It was already shaping up to be hotly contested in next year’s city elections when a special election had to be called this year to finish the term of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he retired early amid controversy over his residency following his move out of the county.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Reunification#High School#Elementary School#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Duval School Board#House
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
News4Jax.com

Man hospitalized in critical condition after Arlington apartment fire, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire Friday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex off of Arlington Expressway. News4JAX was told the fire filled an apartment with heavy smoke.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy