News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office tests voting equipment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office on Friday afternoon tested voting equipment that will be going to precincts around the city to see if it’s processing ballots accurately. The Logic and Accuracy Test took place at the Election Center on Imeson Park Boulevard. It’s...
News4Jax.com
Camden County hosts theater performers from across Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – High school and community drama programs from all over the state of Georgia came together at Camden County High School for the 2022 Georgia Theater Conference. The conference is a 58-year-old volunteer service organization that brings working professionals, students, and community theater enthusiasts into the...
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex receive new notice saying homes will not be inspected by JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living at a Mandarin apartment complex received a new notice saying their homes will not be inspected by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as part of a crime watch initiative. On Wednesday, News4JAX reported that some residents were concerned when they received a notice that...
News4Jax.com
Fernandina Beach non-profit to offer free haircuts to community
Authentic Impact, a Fernandina Beach non-profit organization, is offering free haircuts to the community on the third Tuesday of each month. It kicks off next week on October 18, 9:00am until 12:00pm. Community members of any age are welcome and all you have to do is show up. The organization...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidates are breaking records with millions in fundraising. Who are their top donors?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Millions of dollars have poured into the highly competitive race to become the next sheriff of Jacksonville. It was already shaping up to be hotly contested in next year’s city elections when a special election had to be called this year to finish the term of former Sheriff Mike Williams after he retired early amid controversy over his residency following his move out of the county.
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil honors 18-year-old Jacksonville woman who planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Thursday night met for a candlelight vigil honoring Gabrielle Bolton, who Jacksonville police said was found dead in her Moncrief home last month. In the initial briefing from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police said they suspected foul play. A...
News4Jax.com
Learning to swim: News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though summer is over, lifeguards are still warning people that drowning can happen year-round. The Florida Department of Children and Families says more children 5 years old and younger drown here than in any other state. It’s not just children. Studies show that 54%...
News4Jax.com
‘Feeling disbelief, shock, fear’: Activist Ben Frazier battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local activist Ben Frazier is opening up about his cancer diagnosis. On Thursday, he released a statement on Facebook saying he’s “feeling disbelief, shock, fear and anger” about learning he has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Frazier, 72, said he was heading into the hospital...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Fletcher, Mandarin move in to rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also start picking up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
News4Jax.com
Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Humane Society unites adopter and 2 cats after Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society took in 75 cats from shelters affected by Hurricane Ian. One of those cats--a sweet, black and white cat named Enigma. What the humane society didn’t know was that Enigma had someone who was looking high and low for her after Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com
‘Now it’s time to pass the torch’: Shad Khan to buy Seahorse Oceanfront Inn, Lemon Bar in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Shad Khan is expanding his ongoing list of investments throughout Jacksonville with the addition of the popular, and always busy Neptune Beach property. The owners of the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and Lemon Bar announced Friday morning that they are selling the property to Iguana Investments,...
News4Jax.com
Family IDs man found fatally shot on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man who was found fatally shot in a Jacksonville neighborhood shared a photo Friday of their loved one. They identified him as Deon Jerido, 23. Officers responded to Doeboy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a call about someone found lying on a...
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Westbound lanes on Mathews Bridge to close this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers are going to need to seek alternative routes before crossing the Mathews Bridge this weekend. The westbound lanes of the Mathews Bridge will be closing Friday, Oct. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. and will not reopen until Monday, Oct. 17 by 6 a.m. All traffic...
News4Jax.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after Arlington apartment fire, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire Friday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex off of Arlington Expressway. News4JAX was told the fire filled an apartment with heavy smoke.
News4Jax.com
Week 8 high school football picks: District showdowns take center stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games are indicated by an *. Last week: 32-4...
News4Jax.com
Former executive director accused of stealing $40K from Baker County nonprofit
MACCLENNY, Fla. – A woman who ran a Baker County nonprofit is now accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from it. According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Lea Rhoden, 42, is charged with four different felonies: grand theft, scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.
News4Jax.com
List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
