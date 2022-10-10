Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Same Game Parlay Betting Picks | How To Place NFL Same Game Parlay Bet In New Jersey

Read full article on original website
The Washington Commanders will look to get their season back on track on Thursday when they visit Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears. Washington (1-4) has lost four straight games after their season-opening win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and pressure is on coach Ron Rivera as time may be ticking. Just within the last week, he said the difference between Washington and the rest of the NFC East is the quarterback, which is no ringing endorsement for Carson Wentz. Might we see Taylor Heinecke before long?
With 11 former Virginia football players currently on NFL rosters, here’s a look at how each former Cavalier performed in Week 5:. For a second-straight week, Zaccheaus led the team in receiving yards (both times on just a pair catches). This time, his two receptions translated into 39 yards and a touchdown, in a controversial loss to Tampa Bay. On the season, Zaccheaus has 213 yards (17.8 per grab) and two scores. The Falcons (2-3) host the 3-2 49ers on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Buried deep in the bombshell ESPN story alleging that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is claiming to have “dirt” on fellow NFL owners that he is using as leverage to maintain his status is a football-related item involving QB Carson Wentz. Snyder, according to the report, was the...
