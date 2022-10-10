ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Is the 49ers Defense in Danger of Unraveling With Injuries Piling up?

No matter what year it is, a common theme with the San Francisco 49ers will always be injuries. This time around it is the injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Almost the entire starting lineup of the 49ers defense is out or has missed time due to injuries. It is insane to see, especially considering the defense is still the best in the league. It’s a credit to the job of DeMeco Ryans and their depth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

On the evolution of Travis Kelce from brash wild-card to a pillar of the KC Chiefs

Before that roughing the passer fiasco Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the last time the Chiefs were fuming at referee Carl Cheffers was five-plus years ago. That was January 2017, when his holding call on Eric Fisher negated a game-tying two-point conversion late in an 18-16 loss to Pittsburgh in a divisional round playoff game … and evoked the postgame fury of the unbridled Travis Kelce after a game in which he’d also committed a personal foul.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course. In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 6 Game Against Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have a huge game against the Buffalo Bills coming up on Sunday, and the team has a lengthy injury report heading into the matchup. Following Thursday's practice, a whopping 14 Chiefs appeared on the team's injury report. That was without rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie, whose practice window from his stint on the injured reserve list required him to not have any official designation. The good news for Kansas City is that of those 14 players, all but four of them were full participants in practice on Thursday. That was widely viewed as an extremely positive sign heading into Friday.
KANSAS CITY, MO

