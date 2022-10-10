Read full article on original website
WMBF
Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
CCU football prepares for homecoming, Old Dominion on Saturday
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) will welcome new Sun Belt Conference member Old Dominion (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) to Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of the Homecoming Weekend at Coastal Carolina University. The game is scheduled for noon. SASSER HALL OF FAME • As part of the […]
WMBF
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
myhorrynews.com
'I need my saltwater fishing.' Locals are still fishing despite Hurricane Ian pier damages
Three piers in Horry County underwent significant damage when Hurricane Ian came to the Carolina coasts late last month as a Category 1 storm. The damages, however, are not discouraging local fishermen from casting lines. “It’s been slow since the storm. Nobody has really been catching anything,” fisherman Joe Williams...
Farm and Dairy
We went to Myrtle Beach with the Shumways
Michael and Maribeth Shumway, of Clarington, Pennsylvania, took Farm and Dairy along on their summer vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Submitted photo)
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HBO show looking for extras in South Carolina
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An HBO show is looking for extras next week in Darlington. Filming will be in Darlington Monday and Tuesday for “The Righteous Gemstones,” according to a post by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The show is looking for five males who live in the area to portray “pit crew,” according to the […]
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning
If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again. When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events. The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years. The festival takes place...
Reported abduction led to Coastal Carolina University shelter-in-place alert, Conway police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shelter-in-place alert sent out Tuesday evening by Coastal Carolina University was prompted by a police investigation of a reported abduction in the area of an apartment complex near the school, a Conway police spokesperson said. The spokesperson said police checked out the area around The Cove Apartments but did […]
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
WMBF
North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday. Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted...
WMBF
The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
WMBF
5 car crash sends 1 to hospital; beachbound lanes closed on 501 at Myrtle Ridge Dr.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is on the way to the hospital after a five-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said all lanes of beachbound traffic are closed at Myrtle Ridge Drive due to the crash. Crews were dispatched to the area...
WJCL
Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
WMBF
Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m. The South Carolina...
