Conway, SC

WMBF

Conway businesses get prepared as CCU celebrates Homecoming weekend

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Homecoming weekend for Coastal Carolina is just around the corner, and Downtown Conway businesses are preparing for Teal Nation. CCU football will face the newest Sun Belt Conference member, Old Dominion, for their Homecoming game. Downtown Conway already has dozens of CCU decorations supporting the Chanticleers.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

CCU football prepares for homecoming, Old Dominion on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) will welcome new Sun Belt Conference member Old Dominion (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt) to Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 15, as part of the Homecoming Weekend at Coastal Carolina University. The game is scheduled for noon. SASSER HALL OF FAME • As part of the […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

HBO show looking for extras in South Carolina

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — An HBO show is looking for extras next week in Darlington. Filming will be in Darlington Monday and Tuesday for “The Righteous Gemstones,” according to a post by Tona B. Dahlquist Casting. The show is looking for five males who live in the area to portray “pit crew,” according to the […]
DARLINGTON, SC
DeanLand

Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland Morning

If you find yourself always ordering your standard choices in a bland breakfast routine, drop in to Johnny D's in Myrtle Beach for an array of unusual options sure to rattle an otherwise routine morning. And don't be fooled by the sign outside that promotes the waffles and bakery because there's a seemingly endless array of breakfast and lunch options on the menu to satisfy virtually any craving.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Mr. Sub, a staple in downtown Myrtle Beach, will reopen

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The marquee lights above the Mr. Sub sandwich shop in Myrtle Beach will light up once again.  When Mr. Sub’s owners retired in March after 43 years on the Grand Strand, hundreds of customers lined up around the block to get one last taste of the staple restaurant. They thought […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely add to your list and visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly tasty food.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Loris Bog Off is heading back to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Loris Bog-Off Festival happens each year on the third Saturday in October in downtown Loris. The event is a day packed with entertainment, vendors, food, and fun for all ages. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved...
LORIS, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crash in River Oaks Drive closes lanes, 1 injured

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has been seriously injured in a Motorcycle accident in the Carolina Forest area Thursday night. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at River Oaks Drive and Intracoastal Way Drive. Crews were dispatched to the call at 5:14 p.m. The South Carolina...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

