Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
Downtown parking kiosk installation begins, months away from operational

A contractor has begun installing new parking kiosks in downtown Baton Rouge as part of the process of replacing the city’s antiquated meters. However, it could be the end of the year or early next year before the new parking system is operational, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong says by email.
Two downtown BR buildings slated for demolition for potential nine-story project

Two vacant buildings in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge appear headed for demolition, potentially to make room for a major residential development with retail. Plans for the new construction are preliminary, and the New Orleans-based developer declined to comment. But the initial concept calls for nine stories with more than 100 residential units, a gym, a fourth-floor terrace with a pool, a parking garage and first-floor retail.
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
Gresham Smith works to create a solid company culture

It takes a lot to make a company of 1,100 employees feel personal, but that’s been the longtime aim of architecture, engineering and design firm Gresham Smith, which recently won first place for large companies in Business Report’s Best Places to Work. Baton Rouge is one of the...
Louisiana petrochemical sector betting big on carbon capture

For decades, mounting concerns about climate change and the growing scientific consensus that carbon dioxide emissions contribute to a warming planet were seen as existential threats to Louisiana industry. But in recent years, industry has sought to portray itself as part of the solution, and part of that is carbon capture initiatives.
Enticing downtown workers to stay past 5

Tourists visiting BRASS by Circa 1857 in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge often have the same question: Is it always this quiet?. “It is very quiet downtown, typically, after 5 o’clock,” says Luke Lognion, the gift and souvenir shop’s co-owner. “People are always getting in their cars in a rush to be the first people to sit in traffic.”
ITEP cost local governments $1.5B in foregone revenue in 2021, EBR $28.7M

Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program cost Louisiana local governments $1.5 billion in foregone property tax revenue in calendar year 2021, according to a recent report from Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack. East Baton Rouge Parish levied $564.4 million in property taxes in 2021, with $28.7 million, roughly 5% of...
ExxonMobil partners with CF Industries in first Louisiana project for new ‘low carbon’ division

ExxonMobil has agreed to capture and permanently store up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions annually from CF Industries’ manufacturing complex in Donaldsonville. It’s the first Louisiana project for ExxonMobil’s new Low Carbon Solutions division and ExxonMobil’s first effort to help a third-party company decarbonize its operations, says.
