ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Unveils Alternate Uniform for Arkansas Game

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OslO_0iTGSt5p00

For the second consecutive week, BYU will wear an alternate uniform against Arkansas

BYU will wear an alternate uniform for the second consecutive game against Arkansas. On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against the Razorbacks. The Cougars will wear all white with the royal helmet. However, the helmet will be a new custom-painted helmet with a Cougar on one side and the classic "Y" on the other. There are also mountains painted on the side with the "Y" and the facemask is white.

This is the first helmet of its kind in program history.

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn six different combinations in six games.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38irsp_0iTGSt5p00

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZG3F_0iTGSt5p00

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCeZZ_0iTGSt5p00

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejUeF_0iTGSt5p00

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jhTM_0iTGSt5p00

Against Notre Dame, BYU brought back the blackout uniforms with a twist. The Cougars debuted a new black helmet that faded from royal on top to black on the bottom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471Fsa_0iTGSt5p00

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Inexcusable mistakes continue to thwart BYU football

PROVO — Six games into the season, the BYU football team is still plodding along making dumb mistakes that thwart opportunities for success. Look no further than the last game, which they lost to Notre Dame, when the Cougars often were disorganized and couldn't execute the simplest of tasks. To put it mildly, there's no excuse to repeatedly fail to put the full complement of players on the field.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Wyoming State
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Provo, UT
College Football News

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Usf#Uab#American Football#College Football#Arkansas Byu#Notre Dame
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year

Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
423
Followers
675
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy