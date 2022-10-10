ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Will Oscar Movies Finally Rebound at the Box Office? Deciphering Ticket Sales for ‘Tár’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpodV_0iTGSlHF00

After two years of upheaval and unfamiliarity at the box office, there’s something refreshingly familiar about the theatrical release of “Tár.”

The acclaimed movie, directed by Todd Fields and starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor embroiled in a controversy of her own making, generated a stellar $160,000 from four theaters (two in New York City and two in Los Angeles) over the weekend, averaging a mighty $40,000 per location. Next weekend, it’s expanding its theater count (ever so slightly), to 30 new venues in 10 domestic markets. That kind of steady and deliberately paced rollout, one that relies almost entirely on positive word-of-mouth, is about as traditional as it gets for an arthouse film. Yet for most of the pandemic, it was rendered obsolete.

“We felt like this movie harkened back to pre-COVID releases, where it demanded to have that kind of attention of New York and Los Angeles openings,” says Lisa Bunnell, the president of distribution at Focus Features, which is releasing “Tár.” She adds, “Not every specialty movie makes sense to do in this way. All of us are in this test mode.”

Independent film distributors have been in the so-called “test mode” for quite a while now. They were forced to toss aside the tried-and-true release strategy for specialty films during COVID, in part because the target demographic of older audiences were the most hesitant to return to theaters. Plus, it wasn’t even possible to put a new arthouse movie in the traditional quartet of theaters for a while because New York City and Los Angeles — the two hubs of entertainment that serve as launchpads to build awareness and boost buzz — were forced to keep theaters closed longer than most other cities.

Even the most arthouse of arthouse films, like Wes Anderson’s 2021 twee drama “The French Dispatch,” were forced to kick off in many more venues than usual. During that time, specialty releases and Oscar favorites such as the Cannes Film Festival prizewinner “Titane” and Pedro Almodóvar’s melodrama “Parallel Mothers” opened in hundreds of locations and quickly expanded to hundreds more, broadening in two to three weeks to the footprint that would normally take months to reach. In most cases, accelerating too big, too soon came with big risks and minimal rewards.

In the period since cinemas have started to regain their footing, only one indie has seriously impressed at the box office, and that’s A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The multiversal comedy, starring Michelle Yeoh, is the first (and still only) arthouse movie of the pandemic to cross $100 million at the worldwide box office . To be clear, the majority of arthouse movies (including “Everything Everywhere All at Once”) do not need to clear that threshold to be considered a financial success. But even the superbly reviewed ones, including the likes of “The Worst Person in the World” or director Robert Eggers’ Viking drama “The Northman,” have not gotten close.

So it’s promising that in the same weekend that “Tár” struck a chord at the specialty market, another arthouse film also managed to sell a substantial number of tickets. Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” a ribald and scatological satire about the uber-wealthy, brought in $210,074 from 10 locations, translating to a healthy $21,007 per theater. For “Tár,” its $40,000 per-screen-average — which is the key metric for films playing in select theaters — is easily one of the best of the year. But Neon’s “Triangle of Sadness,” too, holds one of the top per-screen-averages of the pandemic.

These days, indie movies require more than just positive reviews to stand a chance in theaters. In the case of “Tár,” its early October release date proved to be beneficial because the movie wasn’t overshadowed by a dominant tentpole from a major studio. Movie theater subscription services, like AMC’s Stubs A-List, also appear to be helping lift attendance for smaller movies that people otherwise may not go out of their way to watch on the big screen.

“It’s taking the old,” Bunnell says, pointing to word-of-mouth screenings, “and mixing with the new,” like smart social media campaigns and loyalty programs with exhibitors. “Theaters are adjusting, and we’re adjusting with them.”

Despite strong starts in limited release, it’s too early to tell if “Tár,” “Triangle of Sadness” and other critical darlings will manage to keep the momentum going as they open in additional venues across the country. But those box office returns are instilling a sense of optimism and relief as awards season looms. And that’s important because festival favorites rely on box office returns to stand out — or stay in — the conversation.

At the box office, the rest of 2022 will be a critical time for potential Oscar contenders like director Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Oct. 21), Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” (Nov. 11), Sarah Polley’s drama “Women Talking” (Dec. 2) and filmmaker Sam Mendes’ romantic ode-to-cinema “Empire of Light” (Dec. 9). In order to succeed in a theatrical sense, those films will have to break through among blockbuster-hopefuls like Dwayne Johnson’s antihero adventure “Black Adam” (Oct. 21), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11), and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Dec. 16).

“It’s hard to release a specialty movie into a series of huge commercial films. You have to be smart about it,” Bunnell says. “It’s not going to be possible on a weekend where you have the opening of ‘Avatar.'”

More from Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Casts Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are rolling out for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” with both actors cast in voice roles in the upcoming franchise entry from Paramount. On Tuesday afternoon, “Rise of the Beasts” director Steven Caple Jr. shared the news of the pair joining the production through an Instagram post, featuring two different videos from recording sessions — the first with Davidson and the second with Yeoh. Yeoh voices a character named Airazor, while Davidson voices Mirage. The two join a cast that includes Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback, who will star in the film in live-action roles. “Rise of...
MOVIES
Variety

Brendan Fraser’s Triumphant Comeback: How Playing a 600-Pound Gay Man in ‘The Whale’ Resurrected His Career

Brendan Fraser fought armies of the undead in “The Mummy.” He swung from vines in “George of the Jungle.” He traveled around the world with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in “Looney Toons: Back in Action.” He made a pact with Elizabeth Hurley as the Devil in “Bedazzled.” He partied with Pauly Shore as a reanimated Neanderthal in “Encino Man.” He even took a shower with Matt Damon in “School Ties.” And while those movies brought him fame, fortune and respect in Hollywood, rocketing Fraser to the top of the A-list in the 1990s and early aughts, they didn’t usually...
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar. IFC Films will release the film in select theaters and VOD on Jan. 27 and will stream exclusively on AMC+ in April 2023. “‘Life Upside Down’ is a romantic comedy following three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, who are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Finally forced to...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Writers Reveal Details of Unmade Chris Pine-Chris Hemsworth Sequel: A Kirk Family Adventure Meets ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’

Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have found success as the showrunners of Amazon’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” but before they resurrected Middle Earth it was the Starship Enterprise they tried to get off the ground. McKay and Payne wrote a “Star Trek Beyond” sequel for director S.J. Clarkson that would’ve served as the fourth film in the J.J. Abrams-backed reboot series starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and more. The script, which McKay and Payne have rarely spoken about, featured Chris Hemsworth returning as George Kirk, father of Pine’s James Kirk. “I would love...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Ruben Östlund
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Ke Huy Quan Returns to ‘The Goonies’ Set for the First Time in 36 Years: ‘I Got Emotional as Wonderful Memories Flooded Back’

Ke Huy Quan took a break from his continued “Everything Everywhere All at Once” awards tour to visit the Warner Bros. soundstage where he filmed scenes for “The Goonies” over three decades ago. It turned out to be an emotional reunion, as Quan revealed he had not been to the film’s set in the just-over 36 years since “The Goonies” first opened in theaters. “First time back to Warner Brothers’ stage 16 in 36 years,” Quan wrote on Instagram. “This stage is where we filmed the pirate ship scene in ‘The Goonies.’ I got a bit emotional as all my...
MOVIES
Variety

Angela Lansbury Once Saved Her Daughter From Charles Manson’s Cult: ‘He Was Charismatic in So Many Ways’

In the wake of Angelia Lansbury’s death on Tuesday, a 2014 interview the actor gave to MailOnline (via The Independent) has resurfaced due to the revelation that Lansbury once saved her daughter from joining Charles Manson’s cult. Lansbury said her daughter, who is now 69, was “fascinated” by Manson, the notorious serial killer whose string of victims included Sharon Tate. Lansbury’s child became involved with drugs as a young teen and fell under Manson’s spell. “It started with cannabis but moved on to heroin. There were factions up in the hills above Malibu that were dedicated to deadly pursuits,” Lansbury said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’

“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Oscar Movies#Ticket Sales#Movie Theater#The Box Office#Focus Features
Variety

Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise, Dies at 72

Robbie Coltrane, who played the lovable half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has died, his agency WME confirmed to Variety on Friday. He was 72. Coltrane featured in every “Harry Potter” movie, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows -Part 2” in 2011, and was much beloved for bringing the character from J.K. Rowling’s book series to life. He was among one of the first characters to appear on screen, and he recited the famous line, “Yer a wizard, Harry,” to a young Daniel Radcliffe as he embarked on his journey into the wizarding world. A towering figure but a softie at heart, Hagrid had a sweet spot for ferocious beasts and cared for some of the “Harry Potter” world’s most ferocious, and iconic, creatures. Radcliffe paid tribute to his time spent with Coltrane on the “Potter” set. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,'” Radcliffe said. “When we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.” “First of all, I don’t know enough about the specifics of what anyone said,” Felton said when the subject...
MOVIES
Variety

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and More ‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane: ‘One of the Funniest People I’ve Met’

Daniel Radcliffe has issued a statement after the death of his “Harry Potter” co-star Robbie Coltrane, calling the late actor “one of the funniest people I’ve met.” Coltrane, who died at the age of 72, starred as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise and shared dozens of scenes with Radcliffe across the films. The two actors starred together in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, from “Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001 to “Death Hallows – Part 2” in 2011. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Married to Their Work: Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson on Bringing ‘The Piano Lesson’ Back to Broadway

Samuel L. Jackson had his marching orders. So when actor John David Washington approached him for tips about playing Boy Willie, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” he clammed up. “I was specifically told by the director not to give him advice,” Jackson says. “John David asked several times, but when he realized that I was not allowed to help him, he stopped asking.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alan Rickman Was Critical of Dumbledore’s ‘Half-Blood Prince’ Death Scene: ‘It Seems Oddly Lacking in Drama’

Alan Rickman’s never-before-seen diaries make up the new book “Madly, Deeply: The Diary of Alan Rickman,” which has been making headlines for weeks due to the legendary actor’s frank thoughts on the “Harry Potter” franchise. A new excerpt from Insider reveals that Rickman was critical of Dumbledore’s death scene as depicted in 2009’s “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” The scene finds Rickman’s Snape stepping in to kill Dumbledore after Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) fails to do the deed. Snape had previously vowed to Draco’s mother that he would watch over her son. “The scene seems oddly lacking in drama —...
MOVIES
Variety

Cuba Gooding Jr. Gets No Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will receive no jail time for his forcible touching case, after it was resolved Thursday in New York City, according to the Associated Press. He previously pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching in April in a criminal case that placed accusations upon him for violating three different women in Manhattan nightclubs between 2018 and 2019. The actor has complied with the terms of a conditional plea agreement that was reached earlier in the year, with prosecutor Coleen Balbert indicating that Gooding has remained out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing

The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
MUSIC
Variety

Jonathan Groff on Why Lea Michele ‘Is New York’ to Him and How the ‘Funny Girl’ Is ‘Bringing Big Business Back to Broadway’

Lea Michele and I met 17 years ago, at the audition that led us to playing opposite each other in “Spring Awakening.” I was from the farmlands of Lancaster, Penn., and Lea was this tough kid from the Bronx. She already had three Broadway credits to her name, while I was inexperienced, closeted and scared of her. At 18, she was sharp, funny, frank and saw everything. Lea told me that before she found success on the stage, she and her family were scraping by. Her mom was a nurse, and her dad worked at the family deli in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray ‘Absolutely Hated Us’ at ‘SNL’ and ‘Really Hated’ Adam Sandler and Chris Farley: ‘I Mean, Seething’

On the heels of Geena Davis’ revelation that Bill Murray was allegedly inappropriate with her during the making of “Quick Change” comes a new interview with Rob Schneider claiming Murray hated “Saturday Night Live” cast members Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. Schneider was being interviewed on SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” (via THR) when he said that his “SNL” cast got a warning when Murray came to host an episode.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Cynthia Nixon Recalls Being ‘Dazzled’ by Her ‘And Just Like That’ Co-Star Sara Ramírez: ‘I Couldn’t Ask for Better’

Sara Ramírez isn’t a double threat or a triple threat — they’re an infinity threat. Mike Nichols alerted me to the existence of this superhuman when he was directing Sara in “Spamalot.” Nichols had a nose for talent and was famously the discoverer of Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman and Whoopi Goldberg. In all the time I’d known him, I’d never seen Mike as awed by someone. He basically told me that no matter what impossible new musical number or comedy bit he gave them, Sara executed it perfectly, with a triple lutz and confetti to boot. So in 2020, when...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Brandy Says She’s ‘Following Doctors’ Orders’ After Reports of Seizure-Induced Hospitalization

Brandy is “following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need” after reports of her being hospitalized in Los Angeles started circulating on Wednesday morning. TMZ reported that the singer had possibly suffered a seizure; however, neither Brandy nor her reps have confirmed that is the case. According to a note posted to Brandy’s social media earlier this afternoon, her hospitalization was due to “dehydration and low amounts of nutrition,” she wrote, adding that she was grateful for all of the love and prayers. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that they had received a phone call for emergency services at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy