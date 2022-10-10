ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

98.7 WFGR

Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022

It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Landmarks Lighting Up in Color on Thursday

Thursday, October 13th, 2022 is National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. This is a national campaign to bring awareness of the devastation caused by metastatic breast cancer. More than 200 landmarks across the United States, along with some in Canada and Ireland, will be lighting up with teal, green, and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Need Wood? City of Grand Rapids Giving Away Free Logs

Want to stock up on firewood before the temperature drops and the snowflakes start flying? The City of Grand Rapids is giving away free logs!. The City of Grand Rapids Forestry Division is hosting a log giveaway Nov. 4 and 5, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City’s yard waste drop off site (2001 Butterworth St. SW).
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Cat or Dog That Needs Shots? Get Them Free in GR This Weekend

Having a pet can be expensive, if money is tight and your cat or dog needs shots, there is a free vaccine clinic going on in Grand Rapids this weekend. My son and I got a dog a couple of years ago and I was aware of there would be visits to the vet and food costs but I didn't realize animals needed so many visits to the vet and they would be so expensive.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

How To Prepare For The Grand Rapids Griffins Home Opener

Grand Rapids Griffin's hockey is back and if you are attending the home opener or any game this season, here is what to prepare for when you are not a stadium regular. The Grand Rapids Griffins season opener is Friday, October 14 against the San Diego Gulls. The Griffins will play them again on Saturday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

The Grand Rapids Wooden Leg Murder: Fact Or Fiction?

The Grand Rapids Historical Society on Thursday night will take a deep dive into the killing that led to the haunting of the Michigan Bell building. A Long Standing Urban Legend Will Be Discussed At The GR Public Library Downtown. Julie Rathsack will present the Historical Society's findings on the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Where to See the Best Fall Colors in Kent County

We are just about at peak color in West Michigan. This upcoming weekend would be a great time to hop in the car and head out on a color tour. The Kent County Road Commission knows the roads in this area very well. Every year they publish a guide on just what roads to take to see the best fall colors in Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Kalamazoo Woman Exposes Man For Posing As A Woman

Kalamazoo is always making a name for itself outside of the city and even the state. Of course, we're known for the Pfizer vaccine, guitars, many different medical materials, star athletes, and so much more, but not everything we're known for is good. Kalamazoo travels in numbers, impressive numbers at that, but your reputation means a lot, carries a lot of weight and can have serious implications.
KALAMAZOO, MI
98.7 WFGR

