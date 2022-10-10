Read full article on original website
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
Angela Lansbury's most memorable—and surprising—roles
The late, widely beloved Angela Lansbury holds a unique place in the pop culture firmament as a performer who sustained a nearly eight-decade career filled with triumphs in film, on stage, on television, and even in animation. She was an adventurous actress who never shied from fitting herself into a dizzying assortment of characters. Yet while her talents were deeply respected and earned her an assortment of accolades, it was her late-life TV role as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher—in tone and manner likely the closest to Lansbury’s actual persona—that made her a genuine icon.
Peacock's Bel-Air gets flipped, turned upside down with the series' fourth showrunner
For long-running series, switching out showrunners isn’t all that abnormal; for example, The Walking Dead has gone through four showrunners throughout its zombified eleven-season run. Yet, Bel-Air is aiming to beat that record even before the release of a second season, as another showrunner has rolled up in a bright, yellow taxi outside the Banks’ Los Angeles mansion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock’s Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s hit ‘90s series Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, has moved up co-executive producer Carla Banks-Waddles as the series’ fourth showrunner and executive producer, replacing duo T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson.
The Rings Of Power delivers answers, surprises, and jewelry in a satisfying finale
The Rings Of Power’s finale is almost as knotted and twisted as the lore’s titular jewelry that finally makes an appearance in the episode. Titled “Alloyed,” season one’s last outing brings together many threads for a mostly satisfying conclusion. It stays one step ahead of the viewer while providing a payoff for its month of mysteries, even if it gets a little too bogged down in the plot at times. Sincerity is painfully out of vogue these days, and having Amazon foot the bill on a billion-dollar TV show doubtlessly puts people on their heels. Yet at every turn, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKaye’s vision for Middle-earth has erred on the side of compassion and love. It has an overwhelming faith in goodness, and across these eight episodes, strived to forge connections not between metals but between characters.
Sharon Horgan breaks down that killer reveal from the Bad Sisters finale
[The following interview contains spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale. Proceed at your own risk.]. Take one glance at the impressive list of TV shows Sharon Horgan has crafted, from 2006’s Pulling to 2015’s Catastrophe to 2022’s Shining Vale, and it’s evident that she has a knack for writing impeccably relatable, empathetic, and flawed characters. Her skills are fully on display in Bad Sisters, the dramedy she created with Dave Finkel and Brett Baer as part of her recent deal with Apple. The series finale arrives October 14.
5 burning questions for House Of The Dragon Episode 9
It’s hard to believe that the end of House Of The Dragon season one is just a little over a week away. Everything that’s happened so far has led us here, to the end of King Viserys I’s reign and the brink of war between Team Alicent and Team Rhaenyra. Farewell, dear Viserys. You may not have been a great king, but you were a great man. What will his death unleash upon the Seven Kingdoms? Is this the beginning of the end for House Targaryen? As the opening monologue informed us, “The only thing that could tear down the House of the Dragon was itself.” Here are some other questions on our minds as we head into the penultimate episode.
Kanye West’s episode of The Shop shelved, controversial cut clips from Fox News leak
After being booted from Instagram and Twitter, Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) has attempted to continue his antisemitic and conspiracy theory-laden publicity blitz with an appearance on The Shop, the YouTube talk show produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Though the producers apparently hoped to have a productive conversation with the rapper about his most recent controversies, the episode has now been pulled, seemingly due to all the antisemitism and conspiracy theories. (Who’d’ve thought!)
Hilary Swank investigates a person of interest in exclusive new clip from Alaska Daily
Hilary Swank’s new crime drama, Alaska Daily, is shaping up to be a worthwhile entry into one of our favorite genres: cops being so ineffective at solving a murder that journalists and podcasters have to step up and do it for them. This particular crime centers on the disappearance...
R.I.P. Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter and Cracker star
Scottish comedy actor Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72. Coltrane made star appearances in franchises such as Harry Potter and James Bond, as well as led the British crime drama Cracker. His death has been confirmed by his agency WME, per The Hollywood Reporter. Born Anthony Robert...
Today's Achilles Heel news: Even Black Adam can't conquer spoilers and leaks
[Note: This article contains spoilers for Black Adam. Read on with caution!]. At this point, the mere concept of a post-credits scene isn’t much of a spoiler anymore, and in superhero films, it’s pretty much par for the course. But Black Adam is facing a slightly starker reality ahead of its October 21 release: a post-credits scene confirming a major fan theory has been leaked to the public.
Trevor Noah is officially leaving The Daily Show on December 8
Trevor Noah has now set the date for his final day as host of The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, with Comedy Central issuing a press release today stating that Thursday, December 8 will be Noah’s final broadcast. Noah surprised many—including, reportedly, some people on the show’s crew—when he...
Silk Sonic won't leave the door open for a Grammy in 2023
Take it from Bruno Mars—even the smoothest, silkiest of evenings eventually must break into day. Mars has announced that Silk Sonic, his critically acclaimed duo with Anderson .Paak, will not submit their album An Evening With Silk Sonic for consideration at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. The project was widely expected to bring home an award (if not a few) after a decorated 2022 run.
