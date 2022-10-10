ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Testing the theory that human's long developmental period is due to difficulty in learning complex foraging skills

Ilaria Pretelli and Sheina Lew-Levy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and Erik Ringen from Emory University report evidence to support a theory that the reason human beings have such a long developmental period is that it takes a long time to learn complex foraging skills. The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Black hole burps up shredded star

In October 2018, a small star was ripped to shreds when it wandered too close to a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away from Earth. Though it may sound thrilling, the event did not come as a surprise to astronomers who occasionally witness these violent incidents while scanning the night sky.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Bumblebees have poor, but useful memories

Bumblebees don't seem to keep memories for how sweet a flower was, but instead only remember if it was sweeter than another flower, according to researchers at Queen Mary University of London, along with an international team of scientists. In new research in the journal eLife, bumblebees were first trained...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Theory#Tax Evasion#Pave
Phys.org

Annihilation of exceptional points from various degeneration points observed for the first time

A team of researchers from the University of Warsaw in Poland, the Institute Pascal CNRS in France, the Military University of Technology in Poland and the British University of Southampton has shown that it is possible to control the so-called exceptional points. For the first time, physicists also observed the annihilation of exceptional points from different degeneracy points. You can read about the discovery that may contribute to the creation of modern optical devices in the latest Nature Communications.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Physicists revisit and analyze the claims made by a 'sexist' senior scientist

The year was 2018 and physicist Fariba Karimi remembers feeling appalled and disgusted by the remarks made by a prominent male scientist during a presentation at CERN, the European nuclear research center in Geneva. "It was just unbelievable," recalls Karimi, who leads a team in computational social science at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

'Wobbling black hole' most extreme example ever detected

Researchers at Cardiff University have identified a peculiar twisting motion in the orbits of two colliding black holes, an exotic phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of gravity. Their study, which is published in Nature and led by Professor Mark Hannam, Dr. Charlie Hoy and Dr. Jonathan Thompson, reports that this...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy