Read full article on original website
Related
CB wants a trade, Dolphins of course are rumored to be interested
William Jackson, III wants out of Washington, the Commanders, and the Miami Dolphins naturally are rumored to be interested. But is it real?. The Dolphins need quality depth at CB but do they need another starter so much that they would trade for a starter? If they do, it would be a big indication that Byron Jones won’t be back in 2022 and probably not in their future. It would be a solid trade for certain but it isn’t one I see the Dolphins making.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen: How two generational talents changed everything
On Sunday afternoon as millions of Americans come to the conclusion of a fairly lackluster noon slate of games, most of those tired eyes will turn their attention to what is certainly the game of the year thus far. The 4-1 Buffalo Bills travel to a very familiar place – Arrowhead Stadium – to take on the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Two of the more rabid fanbases in the NFL will converge on football’s Mecca. Meats will be grilled and sauced, beers will be deleted from the face of the planet, and in reckless fashion, several folding tables will likely be broken in the parking lot leading up to the 3:25 kickoff on CBS.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been 1 of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Richard Sherman practically begs Sean Payton to return from retirement
Sean Payton will probably return to coaching at some point. Richard Sherman would like to see it sooner than later. Richard Sherman, who has been doing commentary work for Amazon Prime on Thursday Night Football, is as frustrated as any of us about the quality of TNF games so far this season.
NFL・
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0