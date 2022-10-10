SYNERGEN Health Makes Annual List Recognizing Dallas-Based Businesses for Growth & Entrepreneurship for Third Year. SYNERGEN Health, a leader in technology and analytics-driven revenue cycle management solutions for health care organizations, was named among the 100 companies included in the 2022 Dallas 100 ™ list. The Dallas 100 annually recognizes privately held businesses in the Dallas area who achieve impressive growth and demonstrate entrepreneurial strength.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO