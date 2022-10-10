Read full article on original website
Related
Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Candles start a JCMO fire
Investigators are blaming candles for a Jefferson City house fire Wednesday. Firefighters were called to the home on Cordell Street and found smoke coming from the home. They had it out quickly. no one was hurt. Firefighters say the fire started after some candles were knocked over.
Washington Missourian
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Columbia suspect who barricaded himself inside apartment now in custody
UPDATE: Columbia assistant police chief Jeremiah Johnson tells 939 the Eagle that the suspect who barricaded himself inside an apartment for about seven hours is now in custody. Columbia Police say the situation was resolved without incident. They thank CPD officers, negotiators and specialty units for bringing it to a...
939theeagle.com
CPD identifies Columbia woman killed with claw hammer
The Columbia woman who was beaten to death with a claw hammer at a home on High Quest drive has been identified as Patricia Kelly. Columbia Police made a positive identification on Thursday. It took several days, due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Lieutenant Rick Horrell, who heads CPD’s criminal investigations division, is thanking everyone who came forward with information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy, Missouri police make headway in missing teen spike
A spike in reported missing teens in Lincoln County alarmed residents this week. Then the number dropped dramatically in just 24 hours. Some of the answers came to the police in unexpected ways.
Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ A Stover, Missouri, woman suffered serious injuries after her 2003 Ford F-150 was totaled on Tuesday afternoon. Shawnna Hutchens, 49, allegedly traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then hit some trees after traveling off the left side of the road and overturning. She was flown to University The post Morgan County woman seriously hurt in Camden County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman found dead in closet identified
Columbia Police have identified the woman found dead in a closet earlier this week. The victim was 59-year-old Patricia Kelly. Although police originally stated they believed they knew who the victim was, they needed confirmation because she’d been severely beaten with a hammer. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Three hurt in Audrain County crash
Two people are in the hospital after a Tuesday crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 54 near route HH. Troopers said 31-year-old Kyle Vomund was driving when the car hydro-planed and went off the road and overturned. Three people were taken to the hospital.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Columbia murder victim has still not been positively identified
(This story includes a correction about the murder victim’s age and prior condition) Graphic court documents say a claw hammer was used to kill a woman at a home on High Quest drive in north Columbia. It’s still unclear from the court documents when the victim was killed.
abc17news.com
Columbia police investigating suspicious death on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive at 3:40 p.m. for a welfare check. While checking the residence, police began to investigate a suspicious death. Neighbors claim two women lived in the house. "The circumstances surrounding the death have been proven to...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
Columbia Missourian
New details emerge about shipwreck near Boonville
BOONVILLE — With the sun shining brightly overhead and strong wind whistling through the sides of two boats on the Missouri River, a crew of U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) researchers sped down the river to revisit a recently discovered shipwreck site near Boonville early Thursday morning. Geologist Carrie Elliott...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Comments / 0