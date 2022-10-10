ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
KGW

The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
kptv.com

FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
iheart.com

Portland's Free Tree Giveaway

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
KGW

Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Beaverton is going in the wrong direction

The Times hears from a reader dismayed by development and another backing a statewide gun control measure.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I...
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16

PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
KGW

$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A gun theft in Washington County has federal investigators offering a big cash reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. On the morning of Oct. 5 someone broke into A Cut Above Pawn shop at 18335 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
KGW

Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back

PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
KGW

KGW

