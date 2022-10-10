Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Portland woman demands action after brush fire nearly torches her home
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a close call for a homeowner after a brush fire in Southeast Portland on Sunday night. Investigators say they do not know what caused the fire yet, but did acknowledge a nearby encampment. Portland Fire & Rescue says this fire started just before 11:00...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
The Portlandia statue arrived in downtown Portland 37 years ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sitting three stories high on the Portland Building along Southwest 5th Avenue in downtown Portland is the well-known, but non-commercialized statue known as the Portlandia statue. It's a piece of art so big that it had to be shipped coast to coast in pieces when it...
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
iheart.com
Portland's Free Tree Giveaway
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
WWEEK
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
KGW
Volunteers needed for Portland's 'No Ivy Day'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we head to Marquam Nature Park in Southwest Portland with Portland Parks & Recreation. Volunteers are needed to take out pesky ivy across the city during "No Ivy Day." On the quiet Marquam Trail, Mary Verrilli is on the...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Here's how Biden's visit to Portland impacts TriMet MAX, bus services
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has warned riders that traffic will be impacted Friday and Saturday as President Joe Biden visits Portland. Anyone planning to take the MAX or bus should plan extra time for trips and anticipate some delays. The MAX Blue and Red lines will be disrupted in...
LETTERS: Beaverton is going in the wrong direction
The Times hears from a reader dismayed by development and another backing a statewide gun control measure.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I...
WWEEK
Portland Officials Ask Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury to Dramatically Expand Homelessness Strategy
Portland city officials this week sent a letter to Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, asking her to sign on to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan to ban unsanctioned camping and open three enormous “campuses” for unhoused people. The Oct. 12 letter, obtained by WW, is significant for two...
Portlander warns against parking at PDX after car theft attempt
Portlanders have a warning for those leaving their cars parked at the Portland International Airport after they returned from a trip to learn someone tried to steal their car.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 14-16
PORTLAND, Ore. — The weather forecast this weekend is looking eighty-fine, but hopefully this is the last weekend of warm weather in Portland. Nonetheless fall events shall continue — you've got a snack fest, the Portland Film Festival, the Giant Pumpkin Regatta and even a haunted house on deck for this weekend. What will be your pick?
WWEEK
Redevelopment of the Old Sunshine Dairy on 21st Avenue Rests with a Jet-Setting European Philosopher King
Address: 915 NE 21st Ave. Why it’s empty: We don’t use the telegraph anymore. The fate of the old Sunshine Dairy on Northeast 21st Avenue resides with a German American billionaire who once sold everything he owned except a small bag of clothes, his BlackBerry, and a Gulfstream IV jet that used to roam the world looking for deals.
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
$10K reward offered after 20 guns stolen from Beaverton pawn shop
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A gun theft in Washington County has federal investigators offering a big cash reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible. On the morning of Oct. 5 someone broke into A Cut Above Pawn shop at 18335 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
KGW
Fitness studio in Portland temporarily suspends operations because customers aren't coming back
PORTLAND, Ore. — For Sadie Lincoln, keeping her Pearl District fitness studio open would be a stretch. Barre3, the Portland-based brand where Lincoln is chief executive, informed clients by email that the studio, located at 1000 Northwest Marshall Street, would pause operations starting Oct. 7. Lincoln, who owns the Pearl location, will await a resurgence of foot traffic and for her landlord to cut her a break on rent before she resumes teaching at the flagship location.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
KGW
